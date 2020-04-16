RubyFrost Apples and Family Fun: The Two Main Ingredients in Our 'Baker's Little Helper' Online Promotion

We're giving families a reason to make something sweet with RubyFrost apples -- and win a Ruby Red KitchenAid mixer!

LOCKPORT, N.Y., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bringing families together in the kitchen and sharing the joy of cooking with the next generation is what Crunch Time Apple Growers (CTAG) is all about. That's why, for the third year in a row, Crunch Time will be going live with its highly successful 'Baker's Little Helper' online sweepstakes — featuring RubyFrost apples — on April 22, 2020. This interactive, online promotion is designed to encourage families and their "little helpers" to bake together, create fun recipes and share pictures of the experience on social.

"For our multi-generational farmers, family is at the very core of our who we are," says Rena Montedoro, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Crunch Time Apple Growers. "Crunch Time's 'Baker's Little Helper' online promotion is a really fun, unique way to bring families together in the kitchen and encourage them to share their experiences, recipes and creativity with our online community."

Online fans can simply log in for a chance to win by posting their recipe and/or a picture of their 'Baker's Little Helper' making something sweet with RubyFrost apples. Every week for four weeks, Crunch Time will give away a baking prize pack, including a rubber spatula and measuring spoons, an apron, and samples of

Ruby Frost apples. At the end of the promotional period, Crunch Time will give away the Grand Prize — a Ruby Red KitchenAid mixer! All consumers have to do is share their favorite recipe and a picture of their 'Baker's Little Helper' and they're automatically entered to win.

RubyFrost apples officially launched in 2015 and are the perfect balance of sweet and tart, deep and rich — with a hearty crunch and ideal crisp texture. This unique twist on the classic Northeast flavor profile makes RubyFrost the apple you reach for every day. Bursting with vitamin C, RubyFrost's healthy attributes benefit the whole family. Reaching peak flavor in the winter months, RubyFrost is an excellent choice for warm seasonal dishes, as well as an ideal baking apple, thanks to its plump, luscious size. You can find RubyFrost at national retail chains like Costco, HEB, Aldi and Whole Foods as well as Crunch Time Apple Growers farm stands across New York State. To learn more about where to find RubyFrost, visit rubyfrostapple.com.

Bite a Crunch Time Apple. Support a Farmer!

When you bite into a Crunch Time apple, you're not just tasting an incredible apple, but the incredible love and labor of 147 family farmers across New York State. Every Crunch Time apple is non-GMO, super crunchy, delightfully juicy, beautifully colored and carefully grown. Plus, when you purchase a Crunch Time apple, you're not only biting into a little history, you're helping to sustain the future of family farming for generations to come. For more information please visit crunchtimeapplegrowers.com, Snapdragonapple.com or Rubyfrostapple.com.

