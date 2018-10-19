Rubio's Delivers New Nationwide Partnership With Postmates

SAN DIEGO AND SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Postmates and Rubio's® Restaurants announced today that they have partnered to roll out on-demand delivery to all locations nationwide. Rubio's, the brand known for its delicious coastal cuisine and popularizing the fish taco, is now delivered directly to your door for a flat delivery fee.

"Rubio's already has a strong presence on the Postmates platform, particularly in the Southwest where Postmates is the market leader," said Dan Mosher, SVP & Merchant Lead, Postmates. "Postmates currently serves 60% of US households, and as we continue to expand nationwide, we are confident that we are a great partner for Rubio's to reach more customers."

Postmates has created an alternative infrastructure for local businesses to better compete in the era of e-Commerce, growing sales for local brick & mortar retailers by 4X in 2017. Postmates now completes millions of deliveries a month, generates over a billion dollars in gross merchandise volume annually and in LA and other major Southwest markets have achieved #1 market share.

"At Rubio's, we're a mission-driven company and we look for partners that are like-minded as Postmates is," said Marc Simon, President and CEO, Rubio's. "We're confident that with Postmates, we'll be able to provide our guests with the best food in minutes."

To order, visit Postmates.com or download Postmates on iOS or Android. Delivery fees start at $1.99; however, customers can pay zero delivery fees when they subscribe to Postmates' subscription service, Unlimited, which is $7.99 per month when paid annually.

To get more information about being a merchant on the Postmates platform, please visit https://postmates.com/partner.

ABOUT POSTMATES

Postmates helps people unlock the best of their cities – and their lives, with an insanely reliable on-demand "anything" network. Launched in 2011, Postmates pioneered the on-demand delivery movement in the US by offering delivery from restaurants and stores previously only available offline. The company now operates in 550 US cities, as well as Mexico, and provides access to over 200,000 merchants. Postmates is headquartered in San Francisco. Learn more: www.postmates.com and find our most recent economic impact report at www.postmates.com/impact.

ABOUT RUBIO'S®

Rubio's first opened in 1983, in the San Diego neighborhood of Mission Bay. Since then, Rubio's has established a passionate fan base throughout the U.S., and has been credited with starting the fish taco phenomenon. In addition to the famed Original Fish Taco®, Rubio's serves award-winning fish tacos made with grilled shrimp, grilled or blackened ono, Wild Alaska Coho Salmon, and other seafood. Rubio's innovative recipes also include a variety of burritos, bowls and salads, and feature responsibly-sourced seafood, all-natural chicken and all-natural steak, along with fresh made guacamole and salsas made daily. Ranked "Number One Best Fish Taco in California" by USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice, Rubio's is committed to giving back to the communities it serves by sponsoring a variety of ocean-related events and organizations throughout the year. Rubio's is headquartered in Carlsbad, Calif., has over 4,000 employees and currently operates more than 200 restaurants in California, Arizona, Colorado, Utah, Nevada and Florida. For more information, visit https://www.rubios.com.

