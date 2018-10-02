Royal Farms Donates $100,000 to John's Hopkins Children Center

Proceeds from Inaugural "Chickenpalooza" Promotion Sales

BALTIMORE, Oct. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Farms announces the contribution to the Johns Hopkins Children's Center in the amount of $100,000. This amount was raised through the sale of two-piece chicken meals through the company's first annual "Chickenpalooza" event and through the donations by the company. The companies infamous chicken box stated that .10 cents of every two-piece meal sold would benefit the Johns Hopkins Children center. The company presented the amount to the Children's Center on September 27th, 2018.

"Royal Farms has blown our expectations out of the water. We are grateful for this partnership that will aid in the lives of countless Hopkins Children's Center visitors to come," said Cynthia L. Palacz, Senior Associate Director of Development of the Johns Hopkins Children's Center. Royal Farms has had standing charitable relationships with local endeavors, which includes the Hampden Family Center, Living Classrooms Foundation, the Maryland Zoo, and the St. Francis Neighborhood Center.

The four winners of the "Win Free Chicken for a Year" Chickenpalooza contest have also been announced. The winners come from New Jersey, Maryland, and Delaware. The company will also be giving away a free two-piece chicken meal and a Royal Farms coffee tumbler to those contestants who entered the contest but did not win the grand prize. Entrants should check their emails over the next week to receive their prize via email and will include a mobile coupon. There will be no "Chickenpaloosers"!

Royal Farms is a fast casual, convenience, and gas station chain that now operates 194 stores in Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. They are best known for their world-famous chicken that made the Food and Wine Magazines "10 Gas Stations Across the Country That Are Worth the Detour"

