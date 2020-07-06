Ron Simon & Associates Files Sixth Fresh Express Bagged Salad Mix Cyclospora Lawsuit as Number of Iowa Victims Hits 74 - Neighboring Illinois sees 57 Victims

"This is just the tip of the iceberg," says food safety attorney Ron Simon.

DES MOINES, Iowa, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the national food safety law firm of Ron Simon & Associates, along with local counsel the Hammer Law Firm, P.L.C., filed a sixth cyclospora lawsuit as the number of bagged salad outbreak victims continues to climb in Iowa and seven other states.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ("CDC"), by the close of June, there are 206 laboratory-confirmed cyclospora cases linked to consumption of Fresh Express bagged salads in Illinois (57), Iowa (74), Kansas (1), Minnesota (25), Missouri (10), North Dakota (6), Nebraska (20), and Wisconsin (13). This number is expected to grow as victims brave the COVID-19-challenged medical system to get treatment and a cyclospora screen (a specific test needed to test for cyclospora). At least 31 states are believed to have received the tainted Fresh Express salad mixes.

The lawsuit was filed against Fresh Express and Hy-Vee in Lucas County, Iowa on behalf of Kathleen Chester, who purchased a Hy-Vee garden salad on May 29th, and after eating it began experiencing diarrhea, stomach cramps, severe bloating, nausea, and weight loss. She was forced to seek medical treatment at the Lucas County Health Center and was found to have cyclospora. She was interviewed by health officials at the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department who confirmed she was part of the Fresh Express Bagged Salad Mix Cyclospora Outbreak.

Ms. Chester continues to recover from cyclospora food poisoning.

The Fresh Express Bagged Salad Mix Cyclospora Outbreak

By mid-June, 2020, health officials from the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had begun investigating an outbreak of cyclospora infections in the midwestern United States. According to the CDC, epidemiological evidence quickly pointed to bagged salad mix as the source of the illnesses. The tainted salad mix was widely distributed through retail outlets such as ALDI, Hy-Vee, Walmart, and Jewel-Osco.

By June 26, 2020, the FDA and CDC had identified Fresh Express as the manufacturer of the tainted salad mixes. By the end of June a total of 206 people with laboratory-confirmed cyclospora infections had been identified, with at least 23 requiring hospitalization. This number is largely to grow much larger as more people are tested for the parasite.

Food Safety Attorney Ron Simon Issues Statement for Victims and Establishes Cyclospora Claim Center



National food safety attorney Ron Simon, who represents Ms. Chester and many other victims of the Fresh Express Bagged Salad Mix Cyclospora Outbreak, issued the following statement: "As the number of victims continues to grow, we encourage people who have purchased and eaten bagged salad mixes from Walmart, Hy-Vee, ALDI, and Jewel-Osco, who have been experiencing the symptoms of cyclospora, to get tested. Getting tested will enable the victims to receive the proper medical treatment and will also help health officials track and bring an end to this outbreak."

Mr. Simon and his law firm have established a Cyclospora Claim Center to assist victims in the outbreak. The Cyclospora Claim Center can be reached toll-free at 1-888-335-4901, or at www.foodpoisoningnews.com or www.gardensaladlawsuit.com.

