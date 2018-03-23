Rogers & Cowan/FRUKT Named Heineken USA AOR For Product Placement, Entertainment PR And Integration Partnerships

LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rogers & Cowan/FRUKT, has been named Heineken USA's agency of record across the brand portfolio for product placement, strategic integration and entertainment partnerships, and entertainment PR efforts on behalf of Heineken.

"We're thrilled to be working alongside our clients at Heineken USA to help put their brands into the forefront of today's entertainment platforms, talent and content," said Shirley Hughes, Managing Director of FRUKT North America. "We will leverage our industry access and unique expertise to lead US-based activation for industry seeding programs, events, talent engagement deals, content relationships, and brand integration partnerships."

R&C/FRUKT will provide brand engagement opportunities across industry events and sponsorships for Heineken USA's portfolio of brands (Heineken, Heineken Light, Tecate, Dos Equis, Strongbow, Red Stripe, Tiger, Amstel Light), and brings an extensive list of relationships with industry stakeholders, including studios, producers, directors, and talent to the work.

"We know that R&C/FRUKT can create strategic content and partnerships that pair hand-in-hand with our message and tone – reinforcing our sentiment that we are the 'beer of Hollywood'," stated Pattie Falch, Director of Sponsorships & Activations at Heineken USA. "From a brand perspective, we want to expand beyond the traditional places and get more out of our relationships. We want to make it adamantly clear that the typical Heineken drinker is not going to be held back by constraints – like us, they are open to new experiences and are ready to navigate through them to find their way."

About FRUKT

FRUKT builds entertaining brands that sit at the heart of culture. It takes people's passion for music and entertainment to create, develop and deliver smart, strategic entertainment partnerships that make a genuine, measurable difference to brands. FRUKT has offices in New York, Los Angeles, and London. Follow us @FRUKT.

About R&C

Rogers & Cowan was founded in 1950 as talent representation for actors and actresses, representing such legends as Paul Newman, Cary Grant, and Rita Hayworth. Today we are a part of the Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE: IPG). Our leading agency represents both talent and brands and specializes in helping its clients become relevant in the cultural conversation, and connecting them to their audiences for greater levels of engagement. We harness the power of influencers, talent, content, media, brands, and technology to develop the narratives that shape pop culture. Follow us @RogersandCowan.

