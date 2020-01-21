Rock & Brews Tustin Grand Opening with Paul Stanley

Rock & Brews Tustin and Paul Stanley Supports American Legion Post 227

TUSTIN, Calif., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Join us on January 22nd at 12PM for the official ribbon-cutting ceremony at Rock & Brews Tustin. Founder, Owner and Rock Hall of Famer of rock band KISS, Paul Stanley, will appear for the event, which will contribute 20% of sales all day to the American Legion Post 227. The American Legion Post 227 has been supporting veterans in Tustin and throughout Orange County for more than 50 years. Rock & Brews proudly supports veterans and has contributed more than 50,000 free meals to veterans since first opening in 2010. The American Legion Color Guard will open the event with the Presentation of Colors and National Anthem at 12:45PM followed by the ribbon cutting at 1PM.

We're officially Serving Those Who Rock at 1222 Irvine Blvd in the City of Tustin, the 21st Rock & Brews location to open since 2010. The restaurant measures in at just over 8,500 square feet with 17 flat-screen TVs. It's a summer concert feel year-round on the patio where tailgate-style games and a kid's play area offer a relaxed vibe for the whole family. Rock & Brews Tustin offers a full bar, over 52 beers on tap, plus dozens more in bottles from the best breweries on the planet take center stage. Stop by on Wednesday, January 22nd at 12PM for a beer, burger and to support your local OC veterans.

About Rock & Brews

Rock & Brews is a one-of-a-kind, rock-inspired restaurant and entertainment concept designed to engage people of all ages with quality handcrafted American food and local favorites, a second to none selection of craft and international beers. Founded by rock icons Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of KISS, along with partners, restaurateur Michael Zislis and concert industry veterans Dave and Dell Furano, the first Rock & Brews opened near LAX Aiport in Southern California in 2010. Each of the brand's 21 locations in the United States and Mexico boasts a backstage environment showcasing iconic rock art, concert trusses and lighting, and multiple flat screens sharing some of the greatest rock concert moments of all time. Most offer a play area for kids and many are dog-friendly. For more information, please visit www.rockandbrews.com .

