Roasted Red Pepper Penne

This recipe comes to us from our Pasta Spotlight, Claire Carey, of Eat With Clarity. Claire says this recipe “is packed with flavor and has a bunch of veggies snuck into the sauce. Plus, it only takes about 30 minutes to prepare, so it’s perfect for busy families or for people who just don’t like to cook!”

2 red bell peppers

1 red onion

4 large cloves garlic

1/2 cup cashews ((soaked overnight))

1 cup plain unsweetened almond milk

1 tbsp arrowroot powder (or conrstarch)

2 tbsp nutritional yeast

1 tbsp tomato paste

1/2 tsp sea salt

black pepper to taste

1-2 tbsp olive oil ((can omit if oil-free))

16 ounces penne Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Peel the garlic, and chop the onion and bell peppers into large chunks. Roast on a silicone baking mat or parchment paper for 30 minutes. While the veggies are cooking, cook your pasta of choice. When the veggies are done, add to a blender or food processor with the drained cashews and all remaining ingredients aside from arrowroot and nutritional yeast and process until completely smooth. Transfer to a large skillet and whisk in the arrowroot powder and nutritional yeast until smooth. Stir in the pasta, and top with more salt & pepper if desired. If you have a tree nut allergy, you can sub the cashews for 1/4 cup of tahini and decrease the amount of almond milk to 1/2 cup. This will alter the taste slightly, but still very delicious!

