R.M. Palmer's New and Popular 'Selfie Bunnies' Offer Sweepstakes This Easter!

WEST READING, Pa., March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Every Bunny loves a selfie! This year R.M. Palmer Company's newest hollows are getting in on the fun. These 10 oz. boy and girl hollow milk chocolate Selfie Bunnies are camera ready and excited to celebrate R.M. Palmer's 70th anniversary in a very special way.

Snap a selfie with your Selfie Bunny and enter for a chance to WIN a trip for two to Chicago and visit the 2018 NCA Sweets & Snacks Expo as a guest of R.M. Palmer Company. Cutout props on-pack help capture the perfect selfie moment. Upload your selfie to the Selfie Sweepstakes link on R.M. Palmer Company's Facebook page and use #selfiebunny. https://www.facebook.com/MakingCandyFun/app/403834839671843/

Two grand-prize winners will be chosen and each grand-prize package includes a trip for two adults to Chicago, one-day entry into the 2018 Sweets & Snacks Expo, roundtrip airfare, two-night hotel stay and $500 spending money. Runner-up prize packages include an assortment of R.M. Palmer everyday and seasonal favorites valued at $75.00 - 2nd Place winners will receive a Palmer selfie stick. Contest ends April 2nd, 2018.

ABOUT R.M. PALMER COMPANY

R.M. Palmer Company has been crafting fun, seasonal chocolate novelties since 1948. Today, the R.M. Palmer Company is the 26th largest confectioner in North America and the 84th largest confectioner in the world. (candyindustry.com). From its headquarters in West Reading, PA, Palmer's 850 dedicated employees design, produce, package and ship more than 500 unique items to retail locations throughout North America – making Palmer one of America's largest and most innovative confectioners.

