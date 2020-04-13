RizePoint Offers Free COVID-19 Solutions for Food, Hospitality & Retail, Helps Companies Navigate Our "New Normal"

RizePoint's Proven Solutions Help Organizations Implement, Track, Audit & Monitor Safety Protocols and Compliance

SALT LAKE CITY, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 has disrupted our world and, as a result of this pandemic, every business must change their safety and cleanliness protocols for the long-term. Essential businesses such as the Food Supply Chain (farmers, manufacturers, processors, distributors, grocery stores, convenience stores, etc.) are responsible for keeping the world fed. To do that, they need to keep their employees safe and healthy and their environments clean and sanitary. Other businesses like restaurants, hotels and casinos, consumer goods retailers, and gyms are all working hard to put plans into place to get back to business.

As we navigate this "new normal," RizePoint, a technology industry leader in the food safety/quality/ social responsibility space, is a trusted authority that knows businesses must:

Reassure employees and customers about the safety and cleanliness of their venues by being transparent about their actions/elevated protocols.

Train staff on the new, elevated safety precautions implemented due to coronavirus.

Audit and track activities to ensure compliance.

Aggregate audit data across all locations and business operations.

Integrate these new processes into standard operating procedures.

"The COVID-19 crisis isn't just a temporary two-week inconvenience – this is our new normal. That means restaurants, grocery stores, c-stores, hotels, casinos, and other food, hospitality and retail companies need to dramatically elevate their cleaning and sanitizing protocols. Additionally, they must ensure that every employee – across every location and every shift — is trained around the new procedures and compliant in following them," explained RizePoint's CEO Dean Wiltse. "As businesses adapt, RizePoint serves as a partner, offering proven solutions to help companies remain resilient, strong, and safe."

RizePoint helps companies adjust to these new protocols, with innovative software solutions so they can:

Ensure their entire team knows the appropriate COVID-19 protocols (e.g., what cleaning and sanitization chemicals help combat coronavirus, how to properly clean high touchpoint areas, etc.).

(e.g., what cleaning and sanitization chemicals help combat coronavirus, how to properly clean high touchpoint areas, etc.). Track protocol compliance , across multiple units, teams, and shifts.

, across multiple units, teams, and shifts. Understand every detail of the "new protocols," including how to apply the chemicals, how long they should sit before wiping off, etc.

including how to apply the chemicals, how long they should sit before wiping off, etc. Maintain location cleaning and sanitation assessments that document how and when key items (e.g., personal devices, light switches, credit card swipers, doorknobs, etc.) were cleaned and sanitized so there's a record that the high touch areas were treated regularly and properly.

that document how and when key items (e.g., personal devices, light switches, credit card swipers, doorknobs, etc.) were cleaned and sanitized so there's a record that the high touch areas were treated regularly and properly. Stay educated and keep audit forms up to date on COVID-19 safety recommendations from leading health organizations (CDC, WHO, NIH), which RizePoint distills into essential talking points for managers to share with their teams.

on COVID-19 safety recommendations from leading health organizations (CDC, WHO, NIH), which RizePoint distills into essential talking points for managers to share with their teams. Get back to business, build consumer confidence in your company and communicate the steps you are taking to make everyone safe.

RizePoint is offering complimentary access to COVID-19-related forms, reports, and auditing tools to all food, hospitality and retail organizations, including:

Access to mobile auditor for COVID-19 response, with no limit to the number of users, audits or locations.

Forms and virus feedback reports unique to coronavirus.

Information on cleaning, sanitization, safety, and training protocols, as they relate to this pandemic.

A RizePoint COVID-19 Resource Center, where information is regularly updated.

RizePoint's free resources are available at https://rizepoint.com/mobile-auditor-covid-19-free-use/.

About RizePoint

RizePoint, headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, offers a quality management software solution that helps companies keep brand promises through their quality, safety, and compliance efforts. Customers gather better data, see necessary actions earlier, and act faster to correct issues before they become costly liabilities. The company serves the food, hospitality, and retail industries with a robust mobile auditing tool and a cloud-based platform that automates quality management systems and supplier quality management programs. RizePoint works with the most prestigious brands in the world, including Starbucks, McDonald's, L Brands, and Marriott, supporting them on a variety of safety and compliance activities. For more information, visit https://rizepoint.com/.

