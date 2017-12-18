RizePoint Named to Food Logistics' 2017 FL Top 100+ Software and Technology Provider List

Global leader in quality management solutions recognized by publication dedicated to product movement through the global food supply chain

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- RizePoint, the leading provider of quality management software, has been named to the 2017 FL Top 100+ Software and Technology providers list, a recognition by Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global food supply chain.

"RizePoint's software streamlines supplier onboarding; line checks; quality, safety, and cleanliness audits; and food safety reporting for some of the world's top food brands," said Frank Maylett, President and CEO of RizePoint. "We are proud to be recognized by Food Logistics for the work we do to keep consumers safe."

The RizePoint quality management SaaS solution is used by top foodservice, grocery, and quick-service restaurants to identify issues, manage corrective actions, enhance business processes, and assure compliance for internal and external regulations—from the Food Safety Modernization Act to internal supplier standards.

The annual FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers list serves as a resource guide of software and technology providers whose products and services are critical for companies in the global food and beverage supply chain.

"New developments and innovations in the software and technology sector are making sizeable impacts on the global food supply chain," notes Lara L. Sowinski, editorial director at Food Logistics. "The result is a greater visibility, improved regulatory compliance, enhanced shelf life for perishables, and the emergence of a more proactive and nimble food supply chain that benefits both the food industry and its logistics partners, as well as the end consumer."

Companies on this year's 2017 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers list will be profiled in the November/December 2017 issue of Food Logistics, as well as online at www.foodlogistics.com.

RizePoint At-a-Glance

RizePoint mobile and cloud-based software helps organizations improve the quality, safety, and sustainability of their products, services, and facilities.

RizePoint's software is used by 5 of the top 8 hospitality brands and 5 of the top 8 food service brands.

RizePoint serves more than 387,000 users in 120 countries and territories, speaking 40 languages:

105,000 food service restaurants



27,000 hotels and resort properties



13,000 grocery and retail stores

About RizePoint

RizePoint is the global leader in quality management SaaS solutions. RizePoint software creates a hub of valuable compliance information to align organizational focus on brand protection. Dedicated to helping our customers deliver a positive brand experience, RizePoint serves more than 2 million audits with 300 million questions answered annually. Considered the industry standard for food service, hospitality, and retail, RizePoint is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. For more information, visit www.rizepoint.com.

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics is published by AC Business Media, a business-to-business media company that provides targeted content and comprehensive, integrated advertising and promotion opportunities for some of the world's most recognized B2B brands. Its diverse portfolio serves the construction, logistics, supply chain and other industries with print, digital and custom products, events and social media.

