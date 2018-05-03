Rioja Wine & Tapas Festival 2018 Takes Houston

Event celebrates winemakers, chefs and the wine community through tastings, entertainment and education

NEW YORK, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rioja, Spain's most prominent wine region, will host its fourth-annual Rioja Wine & Tapas Festival in Houston, Texas on Saturday, June 2 at The Corinthian.

Attendees will be transported to the vibrant wine region of Northern Spain, walking through a lifelike Spanish market, providing an unforgettable Rioja wine and tapas experience. The breathtaking room will spotlight 30 wineries and winemakers from Rioja, along with celebrated chefs preparing mouth-watering tapas and live music showcasing the true culture. In addition, VIP wine tasting seminars hosted by Rioja expert, Ana Fabiano promise to enlighten guests about the depth and richness of the wine region.

"The U.S. is one of Rioja's fastest growing markets, with significant growth even in the last year," said José Luis Lapuente, General Manager, Rioja DOCa. "We couldn't be more excited to share the Rioja culture with the people of Texas. Houston is a diverse city which makes it an ideal place for us to bring this amazing, authentic Spanish experience to life."

Attendees can expect to taste some of the best Rioja wines, paired with samplings of dishes from renowned chefs including Houston's own hot spots: Americas (David Cordua), Ritual (Felix Florez), Izakaya (Jean-Philippe Gaston) Cake & Bacon (Jeff Weinstock), BCN (Luis Roger), Helen Greek (William Wright), El Meson (Pedro Angel Garcia), Poitin (Dominick Lee), Navigation (Alex Padilla), Acorn Seekers (Sergio Marsal), The Four Seasons (Rafael Gonzalez), Southern (Brandi Key), Landry's (Jon Luc Royer, Dan Bridges and Mike Frietsch). Iconic Chefs will also travel in for the culinary event from Austin's Bullfight (Austin Finley), Barlata Tapas Bar (Daniel Olivella); New York's La Sirena (Anthony Sasso); and Washington D.C.'s Watergate (Michael Santoro).

"Rioja is a beautiful destination that everyone should experience in some capacity," said Ana Fabiano, North American Brand Ambassador for Rioja. "From its rolling hills to its breathtaking landscapes and, of course, the remarkable variety of wines, Rioja is a region that is truly spectacular. We are excited to bring the unique Rioja experience to the people of Houston!"

Tickets for the Rioja Wine & Tapas Festival are $65 per person, including all food and beverage. Wine seminars hosted by North American Brand Ambassador, Ana Fabiano are also available. To purchase your ticket, visit: www.RiojaFest.com.

A portion of the ticket proceeds benefit the Piggy Bank (http://www.piggy-bank.org) and funding for Houston farmers affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Visit www.RiojaWine.com for more information about Rioja, or visit www.RiojaTrade.com to join the Rioja community.

About the Rioja Consejo Regulador

The Rioja "Control Board" is an institution founded in 1926 with a primary purpose to supervise quality control from vineyard through bottling to promoting the region and defending the interests of the region's wine sector. The quality controls systems in Rioja are one of the most stringent in the world of wine. Rioja is one of the few that requires that all of its production be bottled at source and is the hallmark region for tradition, trust and quality that has equipped Rioja to attain its current leading position on the market.

Located in north central Spain, Rioja is considered one of the greatest red wine regions in the world. Rioja wines are protected by the oldest Designation of Origin in Spain, officially recognized in 1926. Since 1991, it is the first and one of only two regions in Spain to be awarded the highest category – Calificada where all wines must be bottled at origin. The institution administers highly sophisticated and stringent quality control in the vineyard and winemaking, from viticulture to bottling – more than 65,000 hectares (approximately 140,850 acres) – yielding 389 bottles sold across 130 countries, of which 90% is red.

