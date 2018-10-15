Rinskor(TM) active Earns Green Chemistry Challenge Award

Corteva Agriscience(TM), Agriculture Division of DowDuPont, Makes Sustainability a Priority

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Corteva Agriscience™, Agriculture Division of DowDuPont, received a 2018 Green Chemistry Challenge Award for Rinskor™ active, a rice herbicide that provides a sustainable solution for rice farmers to control grass, broadleaf and sedge weeds. The American Chemical Society's Green Chemistry Institute's award, given to companies or institutions that have developed a new process or product that helps protect public health and the environment, is the United States' most prestigious award program for green chemistry innovations.

Green chemistry focuses on designing chemicals that reduce or eliminate the use of hazardous substances and that reduce pollution at its source. Corteva Agriscience and its heritage companies are no stranger to winning Green Chemistry Challenge Awards. This will be the sixth win for the heritage businesses that make up the Agriculture Division of DowDuPont.

"Rinskor active is a prime example of what advancing innovation means for agriculture," said Krysta Harden, Corteva Agriscience Vice President of External Affairs and Chief Sustainability Officer. "Sustainable technology can solve problems for farmers while protecting the planet, and we're honored to have yet another Green Chemistry Challenge winner as part of our crop protection portfolio."

Launched in the U.S. market in 2018, Rinskor active has favorable human health and environmental profiles, with low persistence in soil and water and low toxicity to other organisms such as birds, insects and fish. Rinskor active has low use rates, which are up to 153 times lower than other commonly-used rice herbicides, pose minimal risk to farmers, applicators and to other non-target animals and plants when used according to the label recommendations.

Because of its agronomic and environmental benefits, Rinskor active is a pivotal tool for helping rice farmers manage resistant or tough-to-control weeds. It will contribute to food security by sustaining rice production in an environmentally responsible way for years to come.

About Corteva Agriscience™, Agriculture Division of DowDuPont

Corteva Agriscience™, Agriculture Division of DowDuPont (NYSE: DWDP), is intended to become an independent, publicly traded company when the previously announced spinoff is complete by June 2019. The division combines the strengths of DuPont Pioneer, DuPont Crop Protection and Dow AgroSciences. Corteva Agriscience™ provides growers around the world with the most complete portfolio in the industry — including some of the most recognized brands in agriculture: Pioneer®, Encirca®, the newly launched Brevant™ Seeds, as well as award-winning Crop Protection products — while bringing new products to market through our solid pipeline of active chemistry and technologies. More information can be found at www.corteva.com.

Follow Corteva Agriscience™, Agriculture Division of DowDuPont, on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

All products, unless otherwise noted, denoted with ™, SM or ® are trademarks or registered trademarks of DowDuPont.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rinskor-active-earns-green-chemistry-challenge-award-300731092.html

SOURCE DowDuPont