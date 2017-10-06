Rigid Food Containers Market to Touch US$ 80,000 Mn by 2022 - Future Market Insights

VALLEY COTTAGE, New York, October 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global rigid food containers market is projected to register a moderate 4 % CAGR throughout the forecast period (2017-2022), according to a new study by Future Market Insights (FMI). The report estimates the global rigid food containers market to surpass revenues worth US$ 80,000 Mn by 2022-end.

Rigid food containers will continue to find the largest applications in ready-to-eat food products, followed by bakery & confectionary. Revenues from sales of rigid food containers for packaging of ready-to-eat food products are projected to account for approximately one-third share of the market in 2017, and will further discern a rise in their market share by 2022-end. Dairy products and meat, poultry & seafood are also anticipated to be lucrative application areas for rigid food containers over the forecast period.

Based on packaging type, revenues from sales of trays will remain the largest during the forecast period, followed by bottles & jars, and boxes & cartons. In addition, although sales of cups & tubs will account for smaller revenue share of the market, their sales are projected to register a healthy expansion through 2022. In contrast, sales of bottles and jars will register a sluggish expansion through 2022.

Plastic and paperboard will continue to be the most lucrative materials for manufacturing rigid food containers. In addition, sales of plastic and paperboard for production of rigid food containers are expected to register the highest CAGRs in the market through 2022. Glass and metal will continue to be comparatively less lucrative materials than plastic and paperboard in the global rigid food containers market.

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is anticipated to remain the largest market for rigid food containers, projected to expand at an impressive 5.2% CAGR through 2022. Dominance of APEJ on the market can be highly attributed to robust expansion of food & beverage industry, coupled with an increased demand for eco-friendly & sustainable packaging owing to strict regulations concerning material recycling. China and India will remain the most lucrative countries for the rigid food containers market in APEJ.

North America is expected to remain the second largest market for rigid food containers, with the U.S. being the most lucrative country. Shifting preference towards bioplastics as raw materials for rigid food containers on the back of stringent regulations concerning reduction of carbon footprints will drive growth of the market in North America. Another key factor driving the market growth in this region is increased demand for ready-to-drink beverages and packaged frozen food products on the back of hectic lifestyles of population.

Implications for New Product Development & Channel Strategies in Food Packaging

Rigid food containers are gaining tremendous popularity since the recent past, offering the food products with a long shelf life. Constantly changing lifestyles of consumers, along with their busy work routine, and rapid shifts in household income & size have significantly affected the consumers' behaviour of buying food products. This has further led towards important implications for new channel strategies and product development in packaging of food, such as rigid containers. Moreover, robust transformations in demographics, improvisations in manufacturing output & productivity, and huge expenditure on packaging of food products across the globe have fuelled requirement for highly advanced packaging facility, such as rigid containers, in the food and beverage sector.

The global market for rigid food containers is highly fragmented in nature, with a large number of suppliers and manufacturers competing to gain a competitive edge. FMI's report has listed key participants operating actively in the global market for rigid food containers, which include Huhtamaki Oyj, Bemis Co., Inc., Sonoco Products Co., Printpack Inc., Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, Crown Holdings, Inc., Ball Corporation, DS Smith PLC, Berry Global Group, Inc., Sealed Air Corp., Amcor Ltd., and Packaging Corp. of America.

