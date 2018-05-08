RiceBran Technologies Reports Q1 2018 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates

SACRAMENTO, California, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT and RIBTW) (the "Company" or "RBT"), a global leader in the production and marketing of value added products derived from rice bran, announced today the Company's financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018.
Business Highlights:
"The first quarter essentially met our expectations for both revenue and adjusted EBITDA loss," said Dr. Robert Smith, CEO and President. "We are gaining confidence that our growth plans will result in accelerating revenue growth as 2018 unfolds, especially in the third and fourth quarters."
Highlights for the 2018 first quarter include:
"Early expectations for the 2018 rice crop are encouraging and suggest a larger crop and with that likely lower bran prices on and after harvest; this would help RBT drive accelerating growth and better margins, especially in the second half of 2018," Rystrom continued. "We are also actively working to increase our bran supply through existing and new mill relationships to mitigate future issues associated with mill production and look forward to updating our progress in these efforts."
Guidance Updates:
About RiceBran Technologies
RiceBran Technologies is a food, animal nutrition, and specialty ingredient company focused on the procurement, bio-refining and marketing of numerous products derived from rice bran. RiceBran Technologies has proprietary and patented intellectual property that allows us to convert rice bran, one of the world's most underutilized food sources, into a number of highly nutritious food, animal nutrition and specialty ingredient products. Our global target markets are food and animal nutrition manufacturers and retailers, as well as specialty food, functional food and nutritional supplement manufacturers and retailers. More information can be found in the Company's filings with the SEC and by visiting our website at http://www.ricebrantech.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements about RiceBran Technologies' expectations regarding the sufficiency of its cash position to pursue its plans in 2018, the rice milling volumes in the Delta region and the impact of these volumes on its financial performance, and its business plans, future growth, revenue and adjusted EBITDA. These statements are made based upon current expectations that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. RiceBran Technologies does not undertake to update forward-looking statements in this news release to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting such forward-looking information. Assumptions and other information that could cause results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking information can be found in RiceBran Technologies' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent periodic reports.
Investor Contact:
Ascendant Partners, LLC
Richard Galterio
(732) 410-9810
rich@ascendantpartnersllc.com
RiceBran Technologies
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 and 2017
(Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
2018
2017
Revenues, net
$ 3,552
$ 3,615
Cost of goods sold
2,598
2,428
Gross profit
954
1,187
Selling, general and administrative expenses
2,853
2,266
Loss from continuing operations before other income (expense)
(1,899)
(1,079)
Other (expense) income:
Interest expense
(1)
(1,055)
Change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities
-
1,099
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
(1,680)
Other income
-
5
Other expense
(13)
(100)
Total other (expense)
(14)
(1,731)
Loss from continuing operations before income taxes
(1,913)
(2,810)
Income tax benefit
-
397
Loss from continuing operations
(1,913)
(2,413)
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
-
(188)
Net loss
(1,913)
(2,601)
Less - Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
in discontinued operations
-
(319)
Net loss attributable to RiceBran Technologies shareholders
(1,913)
(2,282)
Less - Dividends on preferred stock, beneficial conversion feature
-
778
Net loss attributable to RiceBran Technologies common shareholders
$ (1,913)
$ (3,060)
Basic earnings (loss) per common share:
Continuing operations
$ (0.11)
$ (0.33)
Discontinued operations
-
0.01
Basic loss per common share - RiceBran Technologies
$ (0.11)
$ (0.32)
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share:
Continuing operations
$ (0.11)
$ (0.33)
Discontinued operations
-
0.01
Diluted loss per common share - RiceBran Technologies
$ (0.11)
$ (0.32)
Weighted average number of shares outstanding:
Basic
17,083,442
9,657,543
Diluted
17,083,442
9,657,543
RiceBran Technologies
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
March 31, 2018 (Unaudited) and December 31, 2017
(in thousands, except share amounts)
March 31
December 31
2018
2017
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 5,130
$ 6,203
Restricted cash
775
775
Accounts receivable
1,552
1,273
Inventories - Finished goods
677
564
Inventories - Packaging
88
114
Deposits and other current assets
439
519
Total current assets
8,661
9,448
Property and equipment, net
7,985
7,850
Other long-term assets, net
48
63
Total assets
$ 16,694
$ 17,361
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 497
$ 765
Accrued salary, wages and benefits
441
773
Accrued expenses
510
741
Unearned revenue
78
75
Escrow liability
258
258
Current maturities of long-term debt
4
4
Total current liabilities
1,788
2,616
Long-term debt, less current portion
11
12
Total liabilities
1,799
2,628
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders' Equity:
Equity attributable to RiceBran Technologies shareholders:
Preferred stock, 20,000,000 shares authorized:
Series G, convertible, 3,000 shares authorized, 630 shares issued and outstanding
313
313
Common stock, no par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized,
19,953,107 and 18,046,731 shares issued and outstanding
281,623
279,548
Accumulated deficit
(267,041)
(265,128)
Total shareholders' equity attributable to RiceBran Technologies shareholders
14,895
14,733
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 16,694
$ 17,361
USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
We utilize "Adjusted EBITDA" as a supplemental measure in our ongoing analysis of short term and long term cash requirement and liquidity needs. Adjusted EBITDA does not represent cash flows from operations as defined by generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), is not a measure derived in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (the most comparable GAAP financial measure to EBITDA). Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as an indicator of our current financial performance. By eliminating the impact of all material non-cash charges as well as items that do not regularly occur, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides a more accurate and informative indicator of our cash requirements.
The table below contains a reconciliation of net income (GAAP) and Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017. We do not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking net income (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP). Due to the nature of certain reconciling items, it is not possible to predict with any reliability what future outcomes may be with regard to the expense or income that may ultimately be recognized in future periods. Any forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA information that we may provide from time to time consistently excludes the same items from projected net income that are excluded from actual net income in the table below.
RiceBran Technologies
Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
For the three months ended March 31 (in thousands)
2018
2017
Net income (loss)
$ (1,913)
$ (2,810)
Interest expense
1
1,055
Depreciation & amortization
199
233
Unadjusted EBITDA
$ (1,713)
$ (1,522)
Add Back Other Items:
Change in fair value of derivative liabilities
-
(1,099)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
1,680
Other income/expense
13
95
Share-based compensation
260
293
Corporate relocation associated expenses
-
45
Adjusted EBITDA
$ (1,440)
$ (508)
SOURCE RiceBran Technologies
