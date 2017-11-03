RiceBran Technologies to Host Q3 2017 Financial Results Conference Call on November 9th at 4:30 PM EST

SACRAMENTO, California, November 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT; RIBTW) (the "Company" or "RBT"), a global leader in the production and marketing of value added products derived from rice bran, today announced that Dr. Robert Smith, Chief Executive Officer & President of RBT, will host a conference call on Thursday, November 9th at 4:30 p.m. EST to discuss the Company's financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017.
Also joining Dr. Smith on the call from management will be, Brent Rystrom - Chief Financial Officer, and Michael Goose - President of Ingredients Sales.
The call information is as follows:
This call is being webcast by ViaVid and can be accessed at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=127235.
The call will also be available for replay by accessing http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=127235.
About RiceBran Technologies
RiceBran Technologies is a food, animal nutrition, and specialty ingredient company focused on the procurement, bio-refining and marketing of numerous products derived from rice bran. RiceBran Technologies has proprietary and patented intellectual property that allows us to convert rice bran, one of the world's most underutilized food sources, into a number of highly nutritious food, animal nutrition and specialty ingredient products. Our global target markets are food and animal nutrition manufacturers and retailers, as well as specialty food, functional food and nutritional supplement manufacturers and retailers. More information can be found in the Company's filings with the SEC and by visiting our website at http://www.ricebrantech.com.
Investor Contact:
Ascendant Partners, LLC
Richard Galterio
+(732)410-9810
rich@ascendantpartnersllc.com
SOURCE RiceBran Technologies
