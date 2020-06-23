Revolutionary QSR Platform, Dragontail, Names 5W Public Relations as Agency of Record

NEW YORK, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the US, announces today that it has been appointed agency of record for innovative foodservice industry platform, Dragontail. Effective immediately, 5WPR will work with Dragtontail to raise awareness for the platform through earned media, thought leadership, speaking opportunities and award submissions.

With the realization there was a need in the market for an end-to-end solution, Dragontail developed a patent-pending optimization algorithm, known as the Algo, which optimizes the food delivery process from preparation to delivery. This results in a significant improvements of restaurant operations, reduced labor costs, enhanced customer service, better food quality, and the ability for management to view valuable reporting and metrics.

"We look forward to helping Dragontail raise their visibility and become a thought leader in today's conversations surrounding artificial intelligence," said 5W Public Relations Founder and CEO, Ronn Torossian. "We see an enormous opportunity in this industry as far as education and awareness goes, and a public that is hungry to learn more. This curiosity results in a fantastic opportunity for Dragontail to tell their story."

"Dragontail Systems is thrilled to have 5W as its PR agent and is confident that our unique technologies and added values will be strongly presented to the market," said Dragontail CEO, Ido Levanon. "Dragontail's products are valid and installed by leading QSR players around the world and we see the US market as a significant platform for the company's growth."

5W's technology practice is led by employees with over 20 years' combined experience in the space, creating the perfect combination of true professionals with unparalleled techniques to drive results for clients. Through key industry relationships with influencers, bloggers, celebrities and of course, media, the team ensures maximum coverage by implementing integrated campaigns including PR, digital marketing, influencer partnerships and social media.

About Dragontail Systems

Dragontail is revolutionizing the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) and foodservice industry with its Algo Platform and computer-vision QT quality system that uses artificial intelligence (AI) machine learning. The Algo Platform uses a sophisticated patented algorithm to optimize and manage the entire food preparation process from order to delivery. It is the first system in the world to fully automate and streamline the kitchen flow to deliver an immediate and significant return on investment to fast food and quick service restaurants. The QT system's sensor and camera automatically monitor the preparation and cooking process in the kitchen to improve the quality and consistency of meals. Using proprietary patented advanced AI machine-learning technology, the system keeps improving its diagnostics, becoming even more efficient. Dragontail Systems products are currently installed in approximately 2,500 stores in Canada, Australia, Asia and Europe, and for the first time are being offered to the US Market.

About 5W Public Relations

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 175 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy, 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

