Revolution Foods Teams Up with Chopped Junior Champ to Offer Healthy Tips and Recipes for the Whole Family

Claire Hollingsworth, Youngest Winner of Food Network Cooking Show, Shares Original Recipes for Fun in the Kitchen

OAKLAND, Calif., May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Studies show access to healthy, nutritious food has a positive impact on children and helps set them up for successful and healthy futures. That is why Revolution Foods, the leading provider of healthy school meals in the U.S., has teamed up with Claire Hollingsworth, the 12-year-old champion of Food Network's Chopped Junior, to provide families with easy tips and recipe solutions that not only taste great, but also help to instill the importance of nourishing bodies and minds with real, wholesome foods.

"My dream is to bring people together through food by empowering them to cook. By teaching families and children about healthy food, we're one step closer to solving the problem of food equity," said Claire Hollingsworth. "I love Revolution Foods because they're working to promote community wellness through nutrition education and access, and I'm honored to help them encourage parents & kids to get in the kitchen and whip up something delicious together!"

Here are three easy and healthful recipes, developed by Claire and the Revolution Foods team, which can be created and enjoyed by children of all ages:

Super Nova Cauliflower Hummus – This crowd-pleasing dip is perfect for picky eaters. A twist on the classic hummus dip, this version swaps out garbanzo for cannellini beans and cauliflower, which is packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. Top off the dip with kid-friendly seasonings, including paprika, garlic, and lemon juice, which can be a great way to get kids to try new foods.

Bite-Sized Fiesta Bowls – Instead of ordering take out to satisfy Mexican food cravings, opt for this better-for-you take on the traditional taco. It's easy to mix and match ingredients so each member of the family can create something unique that they love. Plus, the array of different flavors and ingredients in this savory dish doesn't just make your plate more visually appealing; the more colorful the plate, the more vitamins and minerals in the meal.

Bionic No-Bake Oat Cake – You only need five ingredients to create these filling, tasty treats. Experiment with this recipe by using peanut butter or allergy-friendly sunflower seed butter as the base instead of bananas, or give it a unique twist by opting for chopped almonds or cashews as an alternative to chocolate. Added bonus – these no-bake healthy treats don't require any heat sources or sharp tools to create, making it simple and safe for the entire family to create.

"As a working parent, I know it can be difficult to make mealtime a priority – but carving out time to cook as a family can be an effective way to get children excited about eating real foods," states Kristin Groos Richmond, CEO and co-founder of Revolution Foods. "That is why we are thrilled to be partnering with Claire, a role model to aspiring young chefs, as she embodies our mission to promote family wellness by inspiring her peers to be curious about cooking with real food."

As the leading national school meal provider to offer a clean label supply chain, Revolution Foods creates healthy meals made from real food & wholesome, ingredients free of artificial colors, flavors and sweeteners. Revolution Foods currently serves over 2.5 million meals per week to more than 2,000 schools and community sites throughout the U.S, including San Francisco, Boston, Austin, Texas, Newark, New York City, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia. For more information on Revolution Foods visit RevolutionFoods.com.

ABOUT CLAIRE HOLLINGSWORTH:

Food Scientist and three-time competitor on Food Network, 12-year-old Claire Hollingsworth is the founder of Claire's Cooking Lab (dba Claire's Lab) in Richmond, Virginia. Claire's Lab, a woman-owned business, aims to empower and educate girls to explore science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) through cooking, community and creativity. The company is also dedicated to solving food inequity with their "Give With" business model and advocating for healthy meals in all communities. Claire is the youngest Food Network Chopped Jr. Champion to date and was runner-up on both the Chopped Jr. Championship Tournament and Guy Fieri's show, Guy's Grocery Games. Follow and connect via website, Facebook and Instagram. For press inquiries, please contact clairescookinglab@gmail.com.

Currently, Claire is running a Kickstarter campaign to expand her business by selling 500 pairs of her "No Fear Oven Sleeves." Her patent-pending invention can only be made if this project is fully funded by June 24, 2018. Back this project by going to bit.ly/KickstartClaire and clicking the green button to choose your support level.

ABOUT REVOLUTION FOODS:

Founded in 2006 by two moms on a mission to transform the way America eats, Revolution Foods set out to solve the problem of limited access to healthy meals. The company's innovative approach began with serving freshly prepared, healthy meals to students in schools nationwide, and the company is now serving over 2.5 million chef-crafted and kind-inspired school meals every week in 15 states. Revolution Foods aims to promote overall family wellness by equipping parents, teachers and students with valuable tools and resources to continue positive nutrition education beyond the lunch line, such as its Feeding Good program, which includes a mobile educational kitchen, nutrition advocacy partnerships, and school grants program. Revolution Foods aims to drive systems change—from policy and food systems evolution to driving positive student academic and health outcomes, the company is setting the standard for how businesses can build a brighter future for our nation's youth and families. Revolution Foods was listed in 2015 among Fast Company's 50 Most Innovative Companies.

Media Contact:

Paige Thornley

Havas Formula

619-234-0345

RevolutionFoods@HavasFormula.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/revolution-foods-teams-up-with-chopped-junior-champ-to-offer-healthy-tips-and-recipes-for-the-whole-family-300644917.html

SOURCE Revolution Foods