Revitalized Cicis Steps Up New Restaurant Openings

Back-to-back Alabama openings are the latest signs of growth

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Cicis, the nation's top family-friendly pizza buffet restaurant company, is building on the momentum created by its successful brand revitalization and steady sales growth to accelerate new restaurant openings.

Two Alabama grand openings just weeks apart in Homewood (Oct. 9) and Hoover (Nov. 13) are the latest signs that the pizza chain is ramping up its restaurant count. The company currently has nine new franchised and corporate restaurants under construction, with five additional leases signed and construction pending. Additional new restaurant openings planned for the remainder of the year include two in Bastrop and Fulshear, Texas.

The new restaurants are generating unprecedented buzz as fans respond to the brand's improved food quality, menu additions like Stuffed Crust pizzas, and new restaurant design. At a recent opening in Orangeburg, South Carolina, fans camped out overnight and lined up around the block awaiting the opening of the franchised location, owned locally by Ricky Patel.

"With every new restaurant opening, we are improving our brand perception with great-looking restaurants, outstanding buffet offerings and a high-quality guest experience – all at a great value," said Cicis CEO Darin Harris. "We and our strategic partners have worked hard to get here, and the excitement we're seeing at our recent openings is extremely rewarding, to say the least."

Cicis has steadily improved sales while increasing overall guest ratings. A 2017 Technomic survey showed a 22 percent jump over the past year in the number of guests who said they recommend Cicis and a 37 percent increase in the number of guests who rated Cicis overall as "excellent."

For 2018 and beyond, the company has multiple development agreements with franchise partners representing more than 68 future restaurants in 14 states.

About Cicis

Founded in 1983, Irving, Texas-based Cicis invented the Unlimited Pizza Buffet concept, offering guests a wide variety of pizzas, including stuffed crust, deep-dish and flatbreads, along with pastas, salads and desserts for dine-in, carry-out and catering. With more than 430 restaurants in 32 states, Cicis has been ranked by Technomic as No. 1 in "most craveable pizza chains," and Entrepreneur recognized Cicis on its Franchise 500 list in 2015. For more information about Cicis, visit cicis.com or Facebook.com/cicis. For franchising information, contact Michael Iglesias at miglesias@cicispizza.com or 972-745-9313 or visit franchise.cicis.com.

