Retail, Food Service, Child Care and Health Care Leaders to Sponsor 2018 Innovating a Healthier Future Summit, May 2 - 4

Companies join experts from government, industry, technology and academia to address the childhood obesity epidemic

WASHINGTON, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Today, Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA) announced new sponsors for the 2018 Innovating a Healthier Future Summit. For eight years, PHA has worked with the private sector to help busy parents and families make healthier choices easier. This year's Summit will take place May 2 - 4 at the Renaissance Washington D.C. Downtown Hotel.

The PHA Summit convenes leading companies, private sector, government, academia and philanthropic leaders to discuss real solutions to ending America's childhood obesity crisis. This year's summit, which emphasizes the role of innovation in creating market disruption, brings tech and emerging companies into the discussion to end the childhood obesity epidemic. Novo Nordisk, the 2018 PHA Summit Premier Sponsor, is a global healthcare company with more than 90 years of innovation and leadership in diabetes care.

"We are honored to have the support of the following companies as sponsors of our annual Summit: Amazon, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, John Hancock Insurance, McLane Company, MINDBODY, Novo Nordisk, PepsiCo, Sodexo, and The Specialized Foundation," said Nancy E. Roman, President and CEO of Partnership for a Healthier America. "Their steadfast commitment to PHA's work and shared vision to increase access to nutritious food and physical activity is invaluable to our efforts to create healthier families and end the childhood obesity epidemic."

Media sponsors include Food + Tech Connect, the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS), and The New Food Economy.

Among other topics, the 2018 Summit will feature sessions that address:

The correlation between consumer branding and food access

Innovations in food retail growth and distribution

Thinking differently about employee wellness initiatives

Food as medicine, social and economic impacts of healthy food systems

Community led partnerships that work

The future of technology for better health

Investment in "better-for-you" brands to market nutritious alternatives

Building blocks of physical literacy for children

What's on the horizon for consumer packaged goods

How and why kids listen and are inspired by other kids

Leaders from the public and private sector driving these conversations at the 2018 Summit include: Aspen Institute, Brandless, BrightFarms, Coca-Cola North America, FreshDirect, Girls on the Run International, McDonald's, MINDBODY, NACS, Target Corporation, Tufts University, and more. For more information, visit www.ahealthieramerica.org/summit.

About Partnership for a Healthier America

PHA's mission is to leverage the power of the private sector to bring lasting systemic changes that improve the food supply, increase healthy choices, increase physical activity and contribute to a culture of health. In 2010, PHA was created in conjunction with – but independent from – Former First Lady Michelle Obama's Let's Move! effort. PHA identifies, accelerates and celebrates voluntary business practices that improve or increase choice or lead to new norms and behavior around food and physical activity. For more information about PHA, please visit http://www.aHealthierAmerica.org and follow PHA on Twitter @PHAnews.

