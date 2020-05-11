DUBLIN, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the hospitality industry, "Restaurants Turn to Take-Out and Delivery During COVID-19 Pandemic"

The restaurant industry has been badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. In order to protect their customers and staff, restaurants had to close their dining rooms. This has left many small restaurants struggling to stay afloat. Some restaurants have switched to new ways of operating to survive during the pandemic such as operating limited take-out menus with reduced staff to ensure social distancing in the kitchen.



There has been a big increase in the number of restaurants offering delivery. Although dine-in is no longer an option, there has been an increase in demand from customers for restaurants offering delivery, drive thru and pickup. With offices closed, many restaurants are feeling the loss of their lunchtime regulars. However, some have reported more interest in bigger orders as customers are now looking for a family meal rather than a quick lunch and some have adapted their menus to this new trend. Others have turned to grocery sales and meal kit delivery to make up their lost revenue.



To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "Restaurants Turn to Take-Out and Delivery During COVID-19 Pandemic"

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/restaurants-turn-to-take-out-and-delivery-during-covid-19-pandemic-301056722.html

SOURCE Research and Markets