Restaurant Chains Where You Can Still Get the Sold-Out Beyond Burgers

In just one evening, I drove to three different grocery stores in an attempt to buy Beyond Burgers. They were all sold out.

People across the country are finding themselves in a similar predicament as the folks at Beyond Meat burn the midnight oil trying to keep up with the insatiable demand for their juicy, flavorful burgers that are almost indistinguishable from meat (except for the lack of cruelty to animals, environmental destruction, saturated fat, hormones, and antibiotics, but you know).

View this post on Instagram

When you like what you like _____________________ #repost: @nelsoncostajr

A post shared by Beyond Meat (@beyondmeat) on Apr 25, 2018 at 4:51pm PDT

But fear not. The Beyond Burger is now available at thousands of restaurants, hotels, universities, theaters, breweries, stadiums, theme parks, and more. Here are a few chains where you can still snag one when stores have sold out.

Hamburger Mary’s

You can’t be as woke as Pride-themed Hamburger Mary’s and not have the “it burger” on your menu.

iPic Theaters

Wine, dine, and recline at iPic theaters with creative cocktails and vegan food delivered to your seat.

Epic Burger

“Chicago’s home-grown burger institution” is giving Beyond Burgers made-to-order treatment for loads of flavor combinations at all eight locations.

Plan Check

Plan Check’s plan is to offer “modern American comfort food.” Check.

BurgerFi

BurgerFi was ahead of the game—it was the first national burger chain to offer the Beyond Burger, making it available in 100 locations nationwide.

View this post on Instagram

Hello beautiful ! PS, did you know @burgerfi’s multigrain bun is vegan?! Check it out on your next visit #BurgerFiandBeyond

A post shared by Beyond Meat (@beyondmeat) on Dec 27, 2017 at 5:35pm PST

Next Level Burger

America’s first 100 percent vegan burger joint also offers vegan shakes, sandwiches, grilled cheese, hot dogs, chili, and more French fry options than you can shake a, well, fry at.

Chelo’s Hometown Bar & Grille

Chelo’s is leading the charge in Rhode Island, making Beyond Burgers—complete with all the animal-friendly toppings and vegan buns—available to every customer of the largest family-owned chain in the state.

Disney Theme Parks

Pirates and princesses crave Beyond, too, and Disney delivers with offerings at multiple locations across its parks.

Veggie Grill

Of course, celebrities’ favorite healthy haunt has their favorite healthy burger.

View this post on Instagram

Sunday brunch is always one of our favorite meals of the week _____________________ Photo cred: @diningwithdevyn at @veggiegrill

A post shared by Beyond Meat (@beyondmeat) on Feb 11, 2018 at 3:05pm PST

Luna Grill

Beyond Burgers get Mediterranean flair at Luna Grill with sides like falafel, hummus, and roasted serrano peppers.

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema

Alamo Drafthouse theaters let moviegoers order tasty fare from dedicated vegan menus right from their seats—so you won’t have to miss a minute of the movie to explain that you’re cruelty-free.

The Tipsy Turtle

The Tipsy Turtle is getting Pennsylvanians love-drunk on its vegan menu that includes Beyond Burgers, wings with 22 sauce options, buffalo fries, and more.

Modern Times

Craft beers and Beyond Burgers? All the yes.

View this post on Instagram

brb, need to hop on the next flight to PDX to order this _____________________ San Diego craft beer maker, @moderntimesbeer, recently opened up brewery’s in both DTLA and Portland. From what we’ve been told… their #BeyondBurger is out of this world! _____________________ Photo cred: @littlebirdvegan

A post shared by Beyond Meat (@beyondmeat) on Feb 8, 2018 at 6:15pm PST

TGI Fridays

After a test run in a few restaurants, Beyond Burger became the fastest test-to-table menu addition in TGI Fridays history. It’s now offered at all 469 locations nationwide.

LEGOLAND

LEGOLAND knows that great food and great fun are the building blocks of family time.

Cody’s Original Roadhouse

I know, I know, I know what people say about my home state of Florida. But give us this: Our roadhouse chain, Cody’s, is cranking out vegan burgers and winning over carnivores across the state. And that’s pretty cool.

Bareburger

When Beyond Burger scooted its way onto Bareburger menus, it booted off burgers made from elks and wild boars. How’s that for progress?

View this post on Instagram

@bareburger lovers! Did you know The Beyond Burger is now on-menu at all 38 of their locations?! _____________________ “The Beyond Burger not only delivers on the taste, texture and look of meat, but offers the environmental and health benefits of plant-based foods," said Bareburger CEO, Euripides Pelekanos. _____________________ If you’re lucky enough to be near a location, share your pic with us for a chance to be featured! #BareburgerGoesBeyond

A post shared by Beyond Meat (@beyondmeat) on Mar 4, 2018 at 11:24am PST

And on the horizon …

Cinemark Theaters

The buzz on the street is that Cinemark will soon be providing patrons with Beyond Meat vegan offerings at theaters that serve food.

A&W

Beyond Burgers are exploding at A&W Canada’s 1,000 locations—can A&W restaurants in the states be far behind?

*****

For a list of all your local spots that are going beyond meat, head over to BeyondMeat.com/store-locator and search by selecting “Beyond Burger” and entering your zip code. You can also check out BeyondMeat.com/recipes for loads of show-stopping recipes perfect for tailgates, holidays, and every day.

The post Restaurant Chains Where You Can Still Get the Sold-Out Beyond Burgers appeared first on PETA.