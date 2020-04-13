In Response To COVID-19, CoreGiving Donates To 20 Food Banks Throughout The Country

CoreGiving Provides Funding For Equivalent Of 2.5 Million Meals

CHICAGO, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During this dramatic and unsettling time, CoreGiving remains committed to fighting childhood hunger. CoreGiving, a national philanthropic partnership between ShopCore Properties and LivCor, supports food banks where ShopCore Properties owns and operates shopping centers and LivCor owns and manages multi-family apartment communities.

As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic moved across the country and forced schools to close, CoreGiving recognized that more than 30 million children who take part in the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) for regular, balanced and nutritious meals, would be unsure of where their next meal may be coming from.

Traditionally, CoreGiving focuses on a fundraiser that revolves around March Madness. In March, the organization pivoted from brackets to backpacks and began collecting funds for local food banks. In less than 30 days, the organization exceeded its goal of raising $500,000 and has now increased the goal to $750,000.

"The incredible ramifications COVID-19 has had on our society has left many children at risk of missing meals provided by schools. We're humbled by the donations CoreGiving has received and pleased to have already distributed more than $355,000 to food banks that operate in our neighborhoods where our teams live and work. Together we have funded the equivalent of 2.5 million meals in our most impacted cities," said Luke Petherbridge, president and CEO of ShopCore Properties and LivCor.

One hundred percent of CoreGiving proceeds go to organizations that support children. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, CoreGiving has partnered with 20 community food banks in cities including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, Boston, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Atlanta, Orlando, San Diego, Austin, San Francisco, Houston, Seattle, and more.

Founded in 2016, ShopCore owns and operates more than 15 million square feet of retail space across the U.S. with significant holdings in California, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas. Its assets are concentrated in densely populated markets and are anchored by best-in-class retailers. Its sister company, LivCor, was founded in 2013 and has become a premier multifamily real estate company focusing on the ownership and asset management of high-quality apartment communities. Both LivCor and ShopCore are part of Blackstone, one of the world's leading investment firms.

ShopCore Properties and LivCor are united under CoreGiving's program "Dollars Hours Pounds", which aims to fight hunger one DOLLAR, one HOUR and one POUND at a time. For more information on CoreGiving, please visit this link. Details on ShopCore are here, while background on LivCor is available here.

ABOUT COREGIVING

According to Feeding America, 1 in 6 (or 16 million) children in America struggle with hunger. These children may not know where their next meal is coming from and ultimately suffer from disadvantages in school and personal relationships, along with physical and cognitive development.

ShopCore Properties, in partnership with LivCor, has developed our "CoreGiving: Dollars Hours Pounds" program which aims to fight hunger one DOLLAR, one HOUR and one POUND at a time.

CoreGiving Co. is a 501(c)(3) organization.

