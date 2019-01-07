Research News: Eating Avocados At Breakfast Supports New Year's Resolutions To Eat More Heart Healthy

Study Findings Show Eating Fresh Avocados at Breakfast May Improve Heart Function

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent nutrition study published in Nutrients revealed heart health benefits for adults who consumed fresh avocado at breakfast. Given heart disease is a leading cause of death among U.S. Hispanics,1 the findings offer timely inspiration for the millions of U.S. Hispanics working on a New Year's Resolution to eat more heart-healthy in 2019.

According to the National Institutes of Health, the high prevalence of heart disease among Hispanics is due in large part to risk factors such as high blood pressure, high blood cholesterol, obesity, lack of physical activity, smoking and diabetes. As some of these risk factors can be prevented or managed with lifestyle changes, the Hass Avocado Board has a science research pipeline of ongoing clinical studies examining the relevant benefits of avocado consumption.

Researchers studied the results of 31 overweight, middle-aged adults eating one-half or a whole avocado as part of a breakfast meal in comparison to a control group starting the day with the same number of calories but a different ratio of carbohydrates to fat. Researchers found those eating avocado at breakfast experienced improved blood flow, vascular function, blood sugar levels and lipoprotein profiles, all key markers of heart health which in turn may reduce the risk of stroke and heart attack.

The conclusions of the study align with the growing body of evidence supporting the heart health benefits of avocado but cannot be generalized to all populations. More clinical studies are underway to investigate the long term effects and relationship between avocado consumption and heart health as more research is needed.

"Just as Hispanics are pledging to find ways to start a more heart-healthy diet, I offer my clients an attainable, practical course of action: eat avocados at breakfast," said Sylvia Melendez-Klinger, registered dietitian and Aguacates Frescos – Saborea Uno Hoy spokesperson. "Everyday heart-healthy eating plans can include fresh avocados as part of smoothies, breakfast toast and even pancakes as they provide naturally good fats and are sodium and cholesterol free."

More than 25 easy avocado recipes certified by the American Heart Association are available in Spanish and English on SaboreaUnoHoy.com including delicious breakfast options like Avocado Berry Breakfast Smoothie, Avocado and Banana Overnight Oats and Gluten-Free Easy Chocolate Avocado Pancakes.

