Renowned Chef to the Stars Christopher Eissler Joins Conservatory At Alden Bridge as Director of Culinary Service

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Christopher Eissler CEC, CPC has joined Conservatory At Alden Bridge, an active Independent Senior Living community, as the Director of Culinary Services. Eissler has an extensive background in the culinary arts, including being certified as an Executive Chef, Pastry Chef, and a Master Sommelier. Chris obtained his Associate's Degree in dietetics and nutrition and earned his Bachelor's Degree in restaurant management from Cornell University. Eissler continued his education and received his Master's degree from University of Nevada, Las Vegas and pursued an apprenticeship in Europe before returning to the United States to open several restaurants of his own, one of which was named one of the Top 10 Italian Restaurants in New York by the New York Times.

Working in the culinary arts has allowed Eissler to travel for his work and follow his passion. Prior to becoming a team member at Conservatory At Alden Bridge Eissler, he was a Personal Chef for Frank Sinatra and Ted Turner, ran catering operations while managing over 6,500 team members, and served seated meals to more than 10,000 people.

"I'm truly honored to join the Conservatory team," Eissler said. "I look forward to bringing my experience in the culinary arts to Conservatory At Alden Bridge, and I will work every day to ensure our residents enjoy their dining experience."

About Discovery Senior Living:

Conservatory At Alden Bridge is managed and operated by Discovery Senior Living. Discovery Senior Living is a family of companies which includes: Discovery Management Group, Discovery Development Group, Discovery Realty Group, Discovery Marketing Group and Discovery At Home, a Medicare-certified home healthcare company. With almost three decades of experience, the award-winning management group has been developing, building, marketing and operating upscale, luxury senior-living communities across the United States. With a flourishing portfolio of more than 8,500 existing homes for seniors, Discovery Senior Living has become a recognized industry leader in creating world-class resort-style communities.

Media Contact:

Stephanie Kling

Regional Marketing Manager

239.908.2921

skling@discoverymgt.com

Related Images

image1.jpg

image2.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/renowned-chef-to-the-stars-christopher-eissler-joins-conservatory-at-alden-bridge-as-director-of-culinary-service-300804397.html

SOURCE Discovery Senior Living