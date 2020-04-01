Remote Office Snack from Home Program sells out first week

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NatureBox is teaming up with corporate offices around the USA and Canada to deliver curated snacking boxes for employees. As businesses in North America shift to having their employees work from home, many companies are providing the same perks seen in the office, delivered directly to their teams at home.

"From the first week of launching the program, our inventory flew out the door and we had to increase capacity. Companies are recognizing the need to engage with remote teams and keep the connection to the office. Many of our customers are reallocating office snack budgets and sending their employees healthy snacks directly to their doorstep. Good food is a great way to boost morale and maintain a sense of connection," says CEO John Occhipinti.

The NatureBox Remote Office Snack from Home Program is set up as a turnkey solution. NatureBox delivers directly on your behalf, shipping directly to homes, or can set up your employees with a code to pick their own snack boxes. NatureBox is making it easy for employees to have their own mini 'micro-kitchens' and stock their home as if they were in the office.

Snacks range from classic favorites to a new line of adaptogenic snacks with functional benefits like stress relief, enhanced focus, and increased energy.

"….an amazing response from the NatureBox Remote Home snack boxes! The whole team appreciated and really enjoyed the individual boxes and the choices were perfect! Thank you so much. I'm hoping it's a success with your other customers." Lisa, from Michelin Labs

The program also offers perks and discounts directly to employees. There are free memberships to naturebox.com for access to snacks at a 20-40% discount off MSRP with no membership fee.

Visit https://naturebox.com/office to sign up and get more information!

Launched in 2012, NatureBox has become one of America's best known food brands, with over two million customers. The company was acquired in 2018 by Wheelhouse Partners, which refocused it on wellness. All NatureBox products are made with the highest quality ingredients and thoughtfully crafted so consumers feel great about snacking. NatureBox products are available online and in regional Costco warehouses. For more information on NatureBox, please visit NatureBox.com, Facebook (@NatureBox), LinkedIn, and Twitter (@NatureBox).

Kathryn Flouton

VP Product

kathryn@naturebox.com

617-388-3007

contents are subject to change due to availability

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/remote-office-snack-from-home-program-sells-out-first-week-301033575.html

SOURCE NatureBox