Registered Dietitian EA Stewart manages a gluten-free lifestyle and still eats plenty of pasta. She works with her clients to find the diet that works best for them and encourages them to never be afraid to enjoy pasta as a part of balanced diet. Here’s how this busy mom incorporates our favorite food into her family’s life:
Bio: EA is the owner of Spicy RD Nutrition, a nutrition coaching and communications business, in San Diego, California. She specializes in wellness nutrition for adults and children, digestive health, gluten free diets, culinary nutrition, food sensitivities and food allergies, fibromyalgia, and autoimmune disease. EA is passionate about promoting a healthy and holistic lifestyle built upon delicious meals made with a variety of nourishing foods, daily exercise, and a whole lot of fun! You can also find EA creating gluten-free & low FODMAP recipes for her popular blog, The Spicy RD.
The post A Registered Dietitian that Loves Pasta and is Gluten-Free appeared first on Pasta Fits.
The late author and TV host will be remembered in a feature-length documentary
These recipes will have you cooking like a Midwesterner in no time
These simple inquiries can make a huge difference in the quality of your care