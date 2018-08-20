A Registered Dietitian that Loves Pasta and is Gluten-Free

Registered Dietitian EA Stewart manages a gluten-free lifestyle and still eats plenty of pasta. She works with her clients to find the diet that works best for them and encourages them to never be afraid to enjoy pasta as a part of balanced diet. Here’s how this busy mom incorporates our favorite food into her family’s life:

Much of your food philosophy is based upon the nutritional value of food. In what ways do you incorporate pasta into you and your family’s diet?

My family and I usually eat pasta at least once a week for dinner, not only because it’s easy to make, but also because I NEVER get any complaints when pasta’s on the menu! In addition, I love pasta for its versatility, as I can top it off with roasted veggies, tomatoes, basil, and pine nuts, marinara sauce (with or without meat), or, my family’s favorite easy 5-Minute Pesto Recipe.

What inspires you to create new recipes?

I love creating new recipes with health AND taste in mind. My inspiration comes from the , and I try and focus on adding high fiber, microbiome friendly ingredients, such as gluten-free grains, beans, lentils, nuts, and seeds, as well as anti-inflammatory in-season fruits, veggies, herbs, and spices to my recipes. The Vegetarian Flavor Bible is my “go-to” guide for developing new recipes and discovering what flavors pair well together. I LOVE this book!

We know that after becoming a mom to two wonderful kids, you began experiencing symptoms like achy muscles, joint pain and frequent migraines. Eight years later, you no longer experience these issues due to changing how you eat. How important is diet in relation to overall health?

I consider the gluten-free diet extremely important to my overall health, as it was the one thing I did that really had a significant impact on getting rid of my symptoms of Sjogren’s Syndrome. I also think balancing my meals in terms of getting enough protein and healthy fats, along with complex carbohydrates, such as pasta, plays an important role in keeping my mood and energy level up throughout the day.

That being said, I truly believe that there is no one diet for everyone, so I work closely with my clients to determine the best diet for them. Just because I follow a gluten-free diet, doesn’t mean I think everyone needs to.

What ingredients are your staples in your pantry?

I try and keep my pantry well stocked with healthy, minimally processed ingredients, so I can whip up easy dinner meals in a hurry, especially when I haven’t had time to meal plan. Just a few of my pantry staples include: Pasta (of course!), dry and canned beans and lentils, extra virgin olive oil, marinara sauce, jarred tomatoes, artichoke hearts, olives, nuts and seeds, chicken and veggie broth, and gluten free grains including quinoa, rice, oats, polenta, and sorghum.

What’s one of your favorite pasta recipes?

Bio: EA is the owner of Spicy RD Nutrition, a nutrition coaching and communications business, in San Diego, California. She specializes in wellness nutrition for adults and children, digestive health, gluten free diets, culinary nutrition, food sensitivities and food allergies, fibromyalgia, and autoimmune disease. EA is passionate about promoting a healthy and holistic lifestyle built upon delicious meals made with a variety of nourishing foods, daily exercise, and a whole lot of fun! You can also find EA creating gluten-free & low FODMAP recipes for her popular blog, The Spicy RD.

