Redwood Logistics Chief Innovation Officer, Eric Rempel, Named to the 2020 Food Logistics Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain

Food supply chain publication recognizes leading executives who deliver exceptional value to the industry

CHICAGO, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global food supply chain, has named Redwood Logistics Chief Innovation Officer, Eric Rempel, to its 2020 Food Logistics Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain award.

"I am honored to receive the Food Logistics Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain award for the second year in a row," said Eric Rempel, Chief Innovation Officer at Redwood Logistics. "Redwood Logistics takes great pride in working with our customers to deliver innovative, easy to use technologies that help automate and streamline their supply chains and deliver massive value."

The Food Logistics Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain recognizes influential individuals in our industry whose achievements, hard work, and vision have shaped and attained milestones in safety, efficiency, productivity and innovation through the global food supply chain. From early pioneers and entrepreneurs to non-conformist thinkers and executive standouts, this award aims to honor these leaders and their contributions to our industry.

"The 2020 Food Logistics Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain exhibits the true rock stars of the industry, those that go the extra mile, so to speak, to ensure their company's supply chains are being operated in an efficient, safe and transparent manner," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics. "These professionals are a true example as to why today's food and beverage supply chains are in position to curtail tomorrow's consumers' demands, and why today's youth should consider the supply chain and logistics industry as a possible path of employment."

Recipients of this year's 2020 Food Logistics Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain award will be profiled in the March 2020 issue of Food Logistics, as well as online at www.foodlogistics.com.

About Redwood Logistics

Redwood Logistics, a leading logistics platform company headquartered in Chicago, has been providing solutions for moving and managing freight for more than 18 years. The company's diverse portfolio includes digital freight brokerage, flexible freight management, and innovative platform services that simplify the integration of disparate supply chain technology. Redwood Logistics connects its diverse roster of customers to the power of supply chain management, technology and the industry's brightest minds. For more information, connect with us at www.redwoodlogistics.com

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics is published by AC Business Media, a business-to-business media company that provides targeted content and comprehensive, integrated advertising and promotion opportunities for some of the world's most recognized B2B brands. Its diverse portfolio serves the construction, logistics, supply chain and other industries with print, digital and custom products, events and social media.

Media Contact:

Laura T. Desmarais

Fuseideas

Phone: +1 (207) 590-7193

ldesmarais@fuseideas.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/redwood-logistics-chief-innovation-officer-eric-rempel-named-to-the-2020-food-logistics-champions-rock-stars-of-the-supply-chain-301029009.html

SOURCE Redwood Logistics