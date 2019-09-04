The Redwood Group, LLC Completes Its Acquisition Of Ceres Commodities, LLC

MISSION, Kan., Sept. 4, 2019 /CNW/ -- The Redwood Group, LLC announced today that it completed the acquisition of Ceres Commodities, LLC in Newport, KY. For over 20 years, Ceres Commodities has supplied premium food grade non-GMO and organic soybeans and other commodities domestically as well as directly into East and Southeast Asian food markets. The Ceres Commodities team's intimate knowledge of the food soy export market complements Redwood's ability to continually supply superior quality product to those markets through its network of non-GMO soybean cleaning facilities.

"We have developed a wonderful relationship with Redwood over the past few years and we look forward to combining our deep customer relationships and logistics expertise with Redwood's existing business. Our customers can continue to expect excellent service as well as the additional value that we can provide to our buyers and suppliers by leveraging Redwood's efficient, customer-focused business model as well as their systems and strong balance sheet," stated Chris Bradley, previous owner of Ceres Commodities, LLC.

"The Ceres Commodities business is an excellent extension of our Lathrop FSG operations. Lathrop FSG offers a closed loop supply chain solution, selling seed to its non-GMO soybean growers, purchasing commodity back from those growers, and then cleaning and packaging products to customer specifications. The acquisition of Ceres Commodities further allows us to manage the supply chain to ensure our customers receive the best quality product when they need it," said Mike Kincaid, President of The Redwood Group, LLC.

The Redwood Group, LLC is an employee-owned supply chain, merchandising and solutions-based company that focuses on food ingredients, feed ingredients, and energy products. It is headquartered in Mission, KS, with additional office locations in Omaha, NE and Newport, KY, and with specialized cleaning facilities located in Chester, MT, Venango, NE, Lathrop, MO and Pleasant Hill, MO. Redwood was formed in 2010 with a focus on offering a wide variety of high-quality products and superior customer service. Redwood purchases and supplies products throughout the United States and Canada as well as imports and exports products to and from customers around the globe.

