Redlands Ranch Market Brings International Flavors to the Inland Empire

REDLANDS, Calif., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Redlands Ranch Market has expanded its international grocery department to serve the Inland Empire – and what a treat that is for surrounding residents. Food and travel are a great combination and, thankfully, Redlands Ranch Market now offers an even larger variety of international goods.

Whether it's driving, taking an airplane or sailing the ocean for hours, people would probably agree that traveling to taste their favorite international dish or get their hands on their favorite international ingredients isn't the most convenient thing to do. Not to mention, most people simply don't have the luxury to travel overseas for that one delectable dish.

Redlands Ranch Market is a grocery market located in the Inland Empire in the vibrant city of Redlands. This is the perfect marketplace for those residing in or near the Inland Empire who are in search of affordable and authentic international goods. This marketplace offers Arabic/Mediterranean, Asian/South Pacific, Eastern European, Ethiopian/Eritrean/East African, and Indian foods and ingredients.

The Redlands Ranch Market also showcases its Mexican heritage by offering authentic, ready-to-eat Hispanic cuisine every day and throughout the year. In fact, regarding their menudo, the Redlands Ranch Market website says, "You can get a bowl or bring your own pot. We'll fill it for you!" But the food fun doesn't end at the menudo.

From falafel mixes to different flavors of lumpia, the Redlands Ranch Market is serious about its international goods. And with the assortment of ingredients, this marketplace is sure to pique many people's international taste buds. Not to mention that California is considered by many as the "melting pot" of America. So, it only makes sense to showcase different flavors of the world. "We're excited to be given the opportunity to expand … and offer a variety of ingredients," the Ranch Market team stated in a recent article highlighting the marketplace's recent international expansion.

This marketplace might be a couple of blocks away, right around the corner or up the street from local residents, but it takes away the hassle of travel because it is no longer necessary to fly to Turkey to have a cup of authentic Turkish coffee. What's even more convenient about this marketplace is that they're open to suggestions if they aren't currently carrying a desired product. Simply visit the Redland's Ranch Market website and fill out the contact form or give them a call.

There's no denying that food is one of the few things in life with the ability to take someone "back in time." Certain foods can transport a person to a distinct moment in their childhood and can even remind them of a specific person. At Redlands Ranch Market, customers and the individuality they bring are what has made the market all that it's become. "You might not be able to take a trip back to your home country, but with the international ingredients offered at Redlands Ranch Market, you just might be able to bring a small part of your home country back to you," said David Ireland, Owner of the Redlands Ranch Market.

About Redlands Ranch Market

Redlands Ranch Market is a grocery market located in the Inland Empire in Redlands, California. The market sells affordable, authentic international food items including Arabic/Mediterranean, Asian/South Pacific, Eastern European, Ethiopian/Eritrean/East African, and Indian food and ingredients. Redlands Ranch Market also offers ready-to-eat Hispanic cuisine seven days a week throughout the year. The family-run business makes quality a priority, preparing all of these dishes from scratch. Redlands Ranch Market has been providing international cuisine options and high quality to the Inland Empire since 1996. Learn more at https://redlandsranchmarket.com.

Related Images

image1.png

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/redlands-ranch-market-brings-international-flavors-to-the-inland-empire-301059640.html

SOURCE Redlands Ranch Market