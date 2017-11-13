Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews Tests New Delivery Concept in Downtown Chicago

New Red Robin Express Dedicated to Delivering Red Robin Menu Offerings and Catering Directly to Guests' Doorsteps

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Nov. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- It's burger time! Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews (Red Robin) today announced the start of testing a first-of-its-kind, delivery-only test concept in downtown Chicago. Located at 328 North Michigan Ave., the new Red Robin Express test concept will operate without a traditional store front while offering the same high-quality restaurant menu items and catering that guests love in-restaurant, delivered right to their door.

"As the demand for non-traditional dining and off-premise services continue to grow, downtown Chicago presented the perfect location for us to test our new delivery-only concept," said Jason Rusk, vice president of business transformation at Red Robin. "We are excited to give our brand fans a new and convenient way to enjoy the indulgent, craveable Red Robin food they know and love in an entirely new way."

Red Robin's new test location will offer many of the same signature menu items and guest favorites like the Red's Tavern Double, Royal Red Robin and Banzai burgers that are available in traditional Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews restaurants. Guests will also be able to order from Red Robin's full catering menu, featuring the newly introduced Gourmet Burger Bar, as well as delicious a la carte additions from classics like Pub Mac 'N' Cheese and Pretzel Bites, to salads, wraps, sandwiches and decadent desserts.

All online delivery and catering orders placed with the new downtown Chicago location will be self-delivered by Red Robin Express. The location also offers third-party delivery capabilities through popular options including Amazon and Door Dash.

For more information about Red Robin's delivery capabilities or to place an order now, please visit www.redrobin.com/delivery.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (www.redrobin.com), a casual dining restaurant chain founded in 1969 that operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Red Robin International, Inc., and under the trade name, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews, is the Gourmet Burger Authority™, famous for serving more than two dozen craveable, high-quality burgers with Bottomless Steak Fries® in a fun environment welcoming to guests of all ages. At Red Robin, burgers are more than just something guests eat; they're a bonding experience that brings together friends and families, kids and adults. In addition to its many burger offerings, Red Robin serves a wide variety of salads, soups, appetizers, entrees, desserts and signature beverages. Red Robin offers a variety of options behind the bar, including its extensive selection of local and regional beers, and innovative adult beer shakes and cocktails. It's now easy to take Red Robin anywhere with online ordering for to-go and Gourmet Burger Bar catering pickups through Yummm2Go. There are 570 Red Robin restaurants across the United States and Canada, including Red Robin Express® locations and those operating under franchise agreements. Red Robin… YUMMM®! Connect with Red Robin on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/red-robin-gourmet-burgers-and-brews-tests-new-delivery-concept-in-downtown-chicago-300553817.html

SOURCE Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc.