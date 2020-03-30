Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews Introduces Limited-Time $1.99 Kids' Meals

Offer Available for To-Go and Delivery Orders Only, Providing Guests with Familiar Comfort Amid Changing Routines

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning today, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews, the casual dining restaurant famous for serving craveable, high-quality burgers to guests of all ages in a welcoming and fun environment, is offering $1.99 kids' meals all day, every day with purchase of an entrée, for a limited-time at participating locations. Now through April 12, guests can take advantage of the offer on all To-Go and delivery purchases by placing an order at www.RedRobin.com or calling your local restaurant. The brand has also extended its free birthday burger offer for current Red Robin Royalty guests – any Royalty members with March or April birthdays are eligible to redeem their birthday burger through the end of May.

"In times of uncertainty, Red Robin knows it's important to take comfort in the familiar," said Jonathan Muhtar, executive vice president and chief concept officer at Red Robin. "For more than 50 years, our restaurants have brought adults and children together and we want those memories and bonds formed to continue at home where families can feel safe and connect over a Red Robin meal."

Red Robin's kids' menu is packed with YUMMM®. Guests 11 and under can choose from several delicious entrées served with choice of a beverage (1 percent milk, 100 percent juices and more) and a side (steak fries, steamed broccoli, side salad, apples and more). Some of guests' favorite kids' menu items include:

Red's Cheeseburger: A classic beef, grilled chicken, turkey or veggie patty topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles on the side

A classic beef, grilled chicken, turkey or veggie patty topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles on the side Cluck-A-Doodles: Three classic crispy chicken tenders with a choice of dipping sauce

Three classic crispy chicken tenders with a choice of dipping sauce Mac It Yours: Classic-style mac and creamy cheese sauce

For more information about Red Robin, its kids' menu, or to place an online order, visit www.RedRobin.com or call your local restaurant. To sign up for Red Robin Royalty, visit www.RedRobin.com/royalty.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (www.redrobin.com), a casual dining restaurant chain founded in 1969 that operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Red Robin International, Inc., and under the trade name, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews, is famous for serving a variety of craveable, high-quality burgers with Bottomless Steak Fries® in a fun environment welcoming to guests of all ages. At Red Robin, burgers are more than just something guests eat; they're a bonding experience that brings together friends and families, kids and adults. In addition to its many burger offerings, Red Robin serves a wide variety of salads, soups, appetizers, entrees, desserts and signature beverages. Red Robin offers a variety of options behind the bar, including its extensive selection of local and regional beers, and cocktails. It's now easy to take Red Robin anywhere with online ordering for to-go and Gourmet Burger Bar catering. There are more than 550 Red Robin restaurants across the United States and Canada, including those operating under franchise agreements. Red Robin… YUMMM®! Connect with Red Robin on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

