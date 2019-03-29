Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews Does the Impossible, Becomes the Largest Restaurant Chain to Serve the Impossible(TM) Burger

New Plant-based Protein Option from the Gourmet Burger Authority is Perfect for Flexitarians and Burger Lovers



GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Robin takes its menu of innovative, gourmet burgers very seriously, and its newest addition is no joke! Starting on Monday, April 1, guests visiting Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews nationwide can order The Impossible™ Burger, which delivers all the taste, aroma and beefiness of meat, but is entirely plant-based. Guests can customize any of their favorite Red Robin burgers by asking for the Impossible Burger patty.

"Our guests have come to expect culinary innovation and variety at Red Robin, so it was important for us to offer a new meatless protein option that appeals to traditional burger lovers, flexitarians or anyone craving a unique flavor combination," said Jonathan Muhtar, executive vice president and chief concept officer at Red Robin. "The Impossible Burger marks a huge milestone for Red Robin, as we're the largest casual dining restaurant chain to serve this meat-free option to guests."

Red Robin will offer The Impossible™ Cheeseburger as a menu item, topped with Red's pickle relish, red onions, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo and choice of cheese, and served with a side of Bottomless Steak Fries®.

For more information about Red Robin's Impossible Cheeseburger or to find the nearest Red Robin restaurant, visit www.redrobin.com. To sign up for the Red Robin Royalty™ loyalty rewards program, visit www.redrobin.com/royalty.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (www.redrobin.com), a casual dining restaurant chain founded in 1969 that operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Red Robin International, Inc., and under the trade name, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews, is the Gourmet Burger Authority™, famous for serving more than two dozen craveable, high-quality burgers with Bottomless Steak Fries® in a fun environment welcoming to guests of all ages. At Red Robin, burgers are more than just something guests eat; they're a bonding experience that brings together friends and families, kids and adults. In addition to its many burger offerings, Red Robin serves a wide variety of salads, soups, appetizers, entrees, desserts and signature beverages. Red Robin offers a variety of options behind the bar, including its extensive selection of local and regional beers, and innovative adult beer shakes and cocktails. It's now easy to take Red Robin anywhere with online ordering for to-go and Gourmet Burger Bar catering pickups through Yummm2Go. There are more than 570 Red Robin restaurants across the United States and Canada, including Red Robin Express® locations and those operating under franchise agreements. Red Robin… YUMMM®! Connect with Red Robin on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/red-robin-gourmet-burgers-and-brews-does-the-impossible-becomes-the-largest-restaurant-chain-to-serve-the-impossible-burger-300820739.html

SOURCE Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc.