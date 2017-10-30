Red Lobster(R) Launches My Red Lobster Rewards    App-Based Loyalty Program

Guests Earn Points and Redeem Tasty Rewards with New App

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Lobster® announced today the nationwide* launch of a new app-based loyalty program, My Red Lobster Rewards℠, which rewards Red Lobster guests for doing what they already love to do – enjoy delicious seafood!

My Red Lobster Rewards members will earn one point for every dollar spent at Red Lobster. Once members earn 125 points, they will receive a reward – the choice between three tasty offers – which can be redeemed during a future restaurant visit. As a welcome bonus, Red Lobster is giving guests who sign up for My Red Lobster Rewards 75 free points. The points are accumulated and tracked through the My Red Lobster Rewards app simply by scanning a QR code located on their receipt.

"We want our loyal guests to know how much we appreciate them, so we designed a program that rewards them for their love of seafood," said Salli Setta, President of Red Lobster. "Guests can earn points simply by dining with us, and the My Red Lobster Rewards app makes it easy to accumulate, track and redeem points right from their mobile phone."

In addition to rewarding guests with points, the app will allow guests to put their names on the wait list at their local Red Lobster restaurant, where available. And, coming soon, guests will be able to use the app to place a to-go order.

To join, download the My Red Lobster Rewards app and sign up to get in on the point-earning action. The free app is available for iOS and Android. To find a restaurant location or view the complete Red Lobster menu, visit Red Lobster's website.

*Available to be used at all Red Lobster restaurants in the U.S. (excluding Puerto Rico) by all U.S. residents who are the age of majority in their home state (usually 18).

About Red Lobster Seafood Co.

Red Lobster is the world's largest seafood restaurant company, headquartered in Orlando, Fla., with an impressive heritage and an even brighter future. As a private company owned by Golden Gate Capital, Red Lobster is focused on delivering freshly prepared seafood at reasonable prices - served in a lively, contemporary seaside atmosphere. With more than 55,000 employees in over 700 restaurants in the U.S. and Canada, and a growing international footprint, Red Lobster is more committed than ever to be not just the biggest seafood restaurant, but the best. To learn more, visit http://www.redlobster.com or find us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/redlobster or Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/redlobster.

