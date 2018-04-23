Red Lobster® Announces Create Your Own Shrimp Trios Event

ORLANDO, Fla., April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Choose from the widest variety of premium shrimp preparations available all year at Red Lobster® during the Create Your Own Shrimp Trios event, happening now for a limited time. Featuring four new and five classic dishes, the event gives guests the opportunity to choose three of nine craveable shrimp selections for just $15.99*.

Guests are invited to explore exciting new flavors and preparations, like the NEW! Crab-Topped Shrimp Skewer and NEW! Parmesan Truffle Shrimp Scampi, a twist on classic favorites, like NEW! Spring Roll-Crusted Shrimp, or returning guest favorites, like Teriyaki Grilled Shrimp.

The Create Your Own Shrimp Trios event allows guests to customize their meals by choosing one item from each of three different categories, including Pasta Specialties, Classic Favorites, and Twists on Classics.

This year's craveable menu lineup includes:

Pasta Specialties:

NEW! Shrimp & Lobster Pasta, Shrimp Linguini Alfredo, Cajun Chicken Linguini Alfredo

Classic Favorites:

NEW! Crab-Topped Shrimp Skewer, Garlic Shrimp Scampi, Popcorn Shrimp

Twists on Classics:

NEW! Parmesan Truffle Shrimp Scampi, NEW! Spring Roll-Crusted Shrimp, Teriyaki Grilled Shrimp

"We're excited to offer guests the opportunity to discover unique and indulgent premium shrimp preparations that they can't find anywhere else," said Chef Dustin Hilinski, Executive Chef and Director of Culinary at Red Lobster. "From new flavors and preparations to classic favorites, this event has something for every shrimp lover."

To complement their meal, guests can also enjoy a limited-time only cocktail – the Mango Passion Margarita – featuring Sauza Gold Tequila, Triple Sec, and a mango-passion fruit blend paired with Red Lobster's house margarita mix.

Guests are invited to share their customized Create Your Own Shrimp Trios creations on Red Lobster's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. To view the complete Red Lobster menu, find a restaurant location or to join the Fresh Catch News, visit Red Lobster's website. Sign up for Red Lobster's app-based loyalty program, My Red Lobster RewardsSM, to earn points and redeem tasty rewards. The free app is available for iOS and Android.

*Prices are higher in Times Square and outside the continental United States.

