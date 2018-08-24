Recipes You Need to Cook This Week: August 26-September 1

August is drawing to a close this week, and we can practically taste the pumpkin pies, apple cider doughnuts and roasted Brussels sprouts that are imminently on the horizon. With fall fast approaching (though autumn technically begins at the end of September) we seriously cannot wait to start cooking in full force once again.

50 Fall Recipes We Can’t Wait to Make Gallery

With the weather (hopefully) cooling down soon, long and languid cooking sessions are ever more possible, but in this final week of August (with children heading back to school in every direction) be sure to make the most of the fabulous farmers market produce that is still very much available.

There will be plenty of time to make big batches of soup when the weather turns in earnest, but for now, why not rally one last time and whip up some wonderful meals that are light, bright and full of flavor?

Spicy Garlicky Prawns





Steven Joyce

This recipe is jam-packed full of flavor and is a cinch to make, especially if you use store-bought piri-piri sauce. If you leave out the deliciously fragrant cilantro rice, it makes for a tasty appetizer for some last-minute summer entertaining.

Quinoa Salad With Goat’s Cheese, Basil, and Crispy Prosciutto





Natasha Milne

This hearty quinoa salad, made with prosciutto, basil, creamy goat’s cheese and spicy watercress is a perfect portable lunch. If making this for children, you can easily substitute the goat’s cheese for mozzarella and choose a milder leaf than watercress for the perfect school lunch!

Spring Herb Lamb Burgers With Whipped Feta and Grilled Tomato





Shutterstock



Don’t put away the grill just yet! There’s still plenty of warm weather ahead. If you are looking for something a bit more interesting than your standard beef burger, this lamb burger is the way to go. With whipped feta and grilled tomato slices, this burger is anything but dull.

Mixed Veggie and Chicken Quesadilla





Haylie Duff



For an easy school night snack, these sneaky quesadillas are a great way to get kids to eat more vegetables. They take no time at all to make and you can use whatever vegetables you have on hand.

Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookies





Nestlé Toll House



For a great after-school snack (for kids and parents) there’s nothing like a classic chocolate chip cookie and a cold glass of milk. If you don’t have the time to whip up a batch of homemade cookies, there’s nothing wrong with using some store-bought dough and baking off a few at a time—which is just one of 17 things to do with a tube of store-bought cookie dough!