Rebecca Creek Saloon Unveils New Menu For Texas Rangers' Globe Life Park In Time For Opening Day

ARLINGTON, Texas, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebecca Creek Saloon, which is located inside Texas Rangers' Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, has rolled out a new menu in time for Opening Day, March 29. In addition, Kyle Park, one of Rebecca Creek's "Friends of the Distillery," will be making an appearance to try out the Saloon's new menu after he performs the National Anthem on Opening Day.

"Rebecca Creek Saloon's facelift is a tribute to everything Rebecca Creek Distillery has accomplished in the past year," said Steve Ison, founder and CEO of Rebecca Creek Distillery. "Our partnerships with Texas sports teams are something really unique, and we love being able to offer Rangers fans a prime viewing spot to watch the game while savoring a refreshing cocktail or hearty dish."

New menu items include:

Rebecca Creek Bacon Jam Burger, made with a burger patty branded with the saloon logo and topped with a jam made from Applewood smoked bacon, Rebecca Creek Whiskey, and goat cheese

Poblano Burger, which features a ground beef patty topped with Queso Oaxaca, stuffed grilled poblano, and Cilantro mayo

Rebecca Creek Smoked Barbecue, served with jalapeno cornbread, garlic roasted coleslaw, house-made pickles, and a Texas Ranger Whiskey BBQ Sauce

Located at left center field, the two-level, 4,000-square-foot Rebecca Creek Saloon holds up to 300 people and is open on game days to anyone with a ticket. From the time the stadium's gates open to after the game ends, guests can enjoy the Saloon's extensive menu and handcrafted cocktails created with Rebecca Creek Distillery's award-winning spirits, including Texas Ranger Whiskey, Rebecca Creek Whiskey and Enchanted Rock Vodka. The Saloon also plays host to Fox Sports pre- and post-game television shows and the 105.3 "The Fan" radio show.

ABOUT REBECCA CREEK DISTILLERY

Founded in 2009 by Steve Ison, Rebecca Creek Distillery was one of the first legal distilleries in South Texas since Prohibition. It has since grown to become one of the largest craft distilleries in North America, with more than 100,000 annual cases expected to be sold in 2018. Its product lineup includes Rebecca Creek Whiskey, Texas Ranger Whiskey, Enchanted Rock Vodka, and Enchanted Rock Peach Vodka. The Distillery offers free tours on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, and its tasting room and gift shop are open-to-the-public for group tastings and private events for up to 500 people. For more information on Rebecca Creek Distillery, call (830) 714-4581 or visit us:

In person, at: 26605 Bulverde Road, San Antonio, TX 78260

On the web: visit www.RebeccaCreekDistillery.com

On Facebook: www.facebook.com/RebeccaCreekDistillery

On Instagram: www.instagram.com/RebeccaCreekWhiskey/

On Twitter: www.twitter.com/rebeccacwhiskey

