New product launches by regional and international players contribute to the growth of the global ready-to-eat popcorn market. Manufacturers of ready-to-eat popcorn products are adopting innovative and distributive strategies to increase the market size of these products. Successful new product launches are expected to accelerate the growth of vendors operating in the global ready-to-eat popcorn market. A successful new product launch helps in increasing a vendor's revenue flow and expanding the consumer base. Furthermore, new product launches increase the market shares of players and offer them a competitive edge over rivals. Analysts have predicted that the ready-to-eat popcorn market will register a CAGR of about 13% by 2023.



Market Overview

Expansion in retail landscape

The growing presence of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty stores is indicative of the proliferation of the organized retail sector worldwide. Vendors operating in this market compete for limited shelf space in large retail stores. Supermarkets constitute a major distribution channel for nutritious and affordable food products.

Fluctuating prices of corn

Fluctuations in corn prices are a major challenge faced by popcorn manufacturers. The sudden rise or fall in corn prices from uncertain climatic conditions such as the damage triggered by El Nino will affect the profit margins of many corn-based foods manufacturers in the US. Such fluctuations and volatility in prices often create production problems and stoke the gap in demand and supply.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately fragmented and with the presence of several vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



