Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Shakes Markets, 2024 - Segmented by Packaging Type, Distribution Channel and Geography

DUBLIN, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Ready to Drink Shakes Market (2018 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Ready to Drink Shakes Market size is expected to reach $11.2 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 5.8% CAGR during the forecast period.

Ready to drink supplements are pre-formulated beverages that are readily available to consume without the need for further blending or preparing. Ready-to-drink beverages give the benefits of comfort and portability to busy customers of today. They also offer a chance to incorporate interesting packaging and innovative ingredients such as carbonation.

While this category contains both refrigerated and shelf-stable drinks, demand is greater for shelf-stable products that give ease of delivery and storage. Whey proteins are often the preferred source of ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes due to their outstanding nutritional qualities, mild flavor, ease of digestion, and distinctive features in beverage systems.

Based on Packaging type, the market is segmented into Bottles, Cans, and Tetra Packs. Ready to drink involves packaging in PET and glass bottles. This has gained major traction due to its reusable property. Companies are adopting recycled plastic bottles for availing tax benefits from government for implementing an eco-friendly culture. Other than tax benefits, recycled bottle reduces packaging cost, which is profitable for companies.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Abbott Laboratories, Kellogg Company, The Coca Cola Company, PepsiCo, Inc., Nestle S.A., Hormel Foods Corporation, Danone S.A., Campbell Soup Company, KeHE Distributors, LLC, and Huel GmbH.

The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, PepsiCo, Inc., and Nestle S.A. are some of the forerunners in the Ready to Drink Shakes market.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Ready to Drink Shakes Market, by Packaging Type

1.4.2 Global Ready to Drink Shakes Market, by Distribution Channel

1.4.3 Global Ready to Drink Shakes Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the Research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.1.4 Players Outlook for the Market

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Market Analysis

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches

3.2.3 Mergers, Expansions & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2019)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Ready to Drink Shakes Market by Packaging Type

4.1 Introduction

4.1.1 Global Ready to Drink Shakes Bottles Market by Region

4.1.1.1 Overview

4.1.1.2 Market scenario and forecast

4.1.2 Global Ready to Drink Shakes Cans Market by Region

4.1.2.1 Overview

4.1.2.2 Market scenario and forecast

4.1.3 Global Ready to Drink Shakes Tetra Packs Market by Region

4.1.3.1 Overview

4.1.3.2 Market scenario and forecast



Chapter 5. Global Ready to Drink Shakes Market by Distribution Channel

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Global Ready to Drink Shakes Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Market by Region

5.1.1.1 Overview

5.1.1.2 Market scenario and forecast

5.1.2 Global Ready to Drink Shakes Convenience Stores Market by Region

5.1.2.1 Overview

5.1.2.2 Market scenario and forecast

5.1.3 Global Online Distribution Channel Ready to Drink Shakes Market by Region

5.1.3.1 Overview

5.1.3.2 Market scenario and forecast



Chapter 6. Global Ready to Drink Shakes Market by Region

6.1 Introduction

6.2 North America Ready to Drink Shakes Market

6.3 Europe Ready to Drink Shakes Market

6.4 Asia-Pacific Ready to Drink Shakes Market

6.5 LAMEA Ready to Drink Shakes Market



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 Abbott Laboratories

7.2 Kellogg Company

7.3 The Coca-Cola Company

7.4 PepsiCo Inc.

7.5 Nestle S.A.

7.6 Hormel Foods Corporation

7.7 Danone S.A.

7.8 Campbell Soup Company (Wm. Bolthouse Farms Inc.)

7.9 KeHE Distributors LLC (Nature's Best Inc.)

7.10 Huel GmbH



