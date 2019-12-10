Ravioli with Butternut Squash, Brown Butter, Sage and Italian Sausage

Preheat oven to 400ºF. Place the butternut squash on a baking sheet and toss with the oil. Season with salt and pepper and roast until softened and lightly browned, about 20 minutes. Reserve.

Heat a large non-stick sauté pan over medium heat. Remove sausage from casing directly into the pan. Break up into small pieces using a rubber spatula. Allow it to brown slightly, about 5 minutes. Add the butter and continue to cook allowing the butter to brown, but take care not to burn it, about 1 minute. Add the sage and the butternut squash. Taste and adjust seasoning.