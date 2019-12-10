  1. Home
Ravioli with Butternut Squash, Brown Butter, Sage and Italian Sausage

December 10, 2019
From pastafits.org
Enjoy all the flavors of Fall with this ravioli dish featuring butternut squash and sausage. Cook it up on a cool night to enjoy some comfort food!

  • 12 oz butternut squash, peeled and ½” cubed
  • 1 tbsp vegetable oil
  • 6 oz Italian sausage
  • 4 tsp unsalted butter
  • 4 tsp sage, thinly sliced
  • 16 large cheese ravioli

  1. Preheat oven to 400ºF.  Place the butternut squash on a baking sheet and toss with the oil.  Season with salt and pepper and roast until softened and lightly browned, about 20 minutes.
    Reserve.

  2. Bring a large pot of salted water to the boil.  Cook the ravioli according to package directions.  Drain and reserve.

  3. Heat a large non-stick sauté pan over medium heat.  Remove sausage from casing directly into the pan.  Break up into small pieces using a rubber spatula.  Allow it to brown slightly, about 5 minutes.  Add the butter and continue to cook allowing the butter to brown, but take care not to burn it, about 1 minute.  Add the sage and the butternut squash.  Taste and adjust seasoning.

  4. Divide the ravioli between 4 bowls.  Top with sausage and butternut squash mixture.

