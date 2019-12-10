Ravioli with Butternut Squash, Brown Butter, Sage and Italian Sausage

Enjoy all the flavors of Fall with this ravioli dish featuring butternut squash and sausage. Cook it up on a cool night to enjoy some comfort food!
- 12 oz butternut squash, peeled and ½” cubed
- 1 tbsp vegetable oil
- 6 oz Italian sausage
- 4 tsp unsalted butter
- 4 tsp sage, thinly sliced
- 16 large cheese ravioli
Preheat oven to 400ºF. Place the butternut squash on a baking sheet and toss with the oil. Season with salt and pepper and roast until softened and lightly browned, about 20 minutes.
Reserve.
Bring a large pot of salted water to the boil. Cook the ravioli according to package directions. Drain and reserve.
Heat a large non-stick sauté pan over medium heat. Remove sausage from casing directly into the pan. Break up into small pieces using a rubber spatula. Allow it to brown slightly, about 5 minutes. Add the butter and continue to cook allowing the butter to brown, but take care not to burn it, about 1 minute. Add the sage and the butternut squash. Taste and adjust seasoning.
Divide the ravioli between 4 bowls. Top with sausage and butternut squash mixture.
