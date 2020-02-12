RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

DALLAS, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) today reported financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 ended December 29, 2019.

Second Quarter Highlights:

Pizza Inn domestic comparable store retail sales increased 2.4% in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to the same period of the prior year.

Pie Five comparable store retail sales decreased 11.0% in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to the same period of the prior year.

Total revenue decreased by $0.4 million to $2.8 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to the same period of the prior year.

to for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to the same period of the prior year. The Company recorded net income of $14 thousand for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to net income of $0.2 million for the same period of the prior year.

for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to net income of for the same period of the prior year. On a fully diluted basis, net income decreased $0.02 per share to $0.00 per share for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to $0.02 per share for the same period of the prior year.

per share to per share for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to per share for the same period of the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 decreased $0.1 million from the same period of the prior year.

from the same period of the prior year. Cash and cash equivalents decreased $0.3 million to $2.0 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

to at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Pizza Inn domestic unit count including PIE finished at 153.

Pizza Inn international unit count finished at 34.

Pie Five domestic unit count finished at 53.

"As we work through our transformation, we're making strategic investments in new leadership that will address underperforming areas of our business and create operational efficiencies that will lead to a stronger business model," said Brandon Solano, Chief Executive Officer of Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. "The ongoing improvements in operations, marketing and menu innovation will put us in position to drive long-term value and consistency for our consumers and shareholders."

The Company's net income per common share decreased $0.02 per share for the three months ended December 29, 2019, compared to basic net income of $0.02 per share compared to the same period of the prior year. The Company had net income of $14 thousand for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 and net income of $0.2 million compared to the same period of the prior year, on revenues of $2.8 million for the three months ended December 29, 2019 compared to $3.2 million in the comparable period in the fiscal year. The decline in revenue was primarily due to a decrease in franchise royalties and franchise license fees.

EBITDA of $0.1 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 was a $0.4 million decrease from the same period of the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA of $0.0 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 was a $0.1 million decrease from the same period of the prior year.

Second Quarter and Year to Date Fiscal 2020 Operating Results

Pizza Inn domestic comparable store retail sales increased by 2.4% during the second quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to the same period of the prior year. Year to date, Pizza Inn domestic comparable store sales increased by 2.7% compared to the same period of the prior year.

"Pizza Inn continues to maintain positive sales trends, but we believe we have even more opportunities to strengthen this brand," said Solano. "For the first time in years, we are making strategic investments in consumer research that will provide a more analytical approach to creating marketing initiatives that will drive profitable traffic."

Pie Five domestic comparable store retail sales decreased by 11.0% during the second quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to the same period of the prior year. Year to date, Pie Five domestic comparable store sales decreased by 10.8% compared to the same period of the prior year.

"Although Pie Five isn't where we want it to be today, we are unwavering in our commitment to rebuild the brand and confident we have the right leadership team in place to put us back on the right track," said Solano. "We see a huge opportunity to reposition the brand and better articulate the overall Pie Five brand promise to consumers. We also have some menu work to do that will solidify Pie Five as a disruptor and leader in the fast-casual industry."

Consolidated revenues of $2.8 million and $5.7 million for the second quarter and year to date fiscal 2020 were 11.4% and 7.8% lower, respectively, than the same periods of the prior year.

Development Review

During the second quarter of fiscal 2020, Pizza Inn opened three domestic units and closed two units to finish the quarter at 153 units.

"We've been very pleased with the opening numbers at our newest Pizza Inn restaurants both domestically and internationally," said Solano. "The Vale location is our first Pizza Inn Neighborhood Buffet location in the Charlotte-area and we expect to see more development throughout North Carolina. The Durant buffet location is the first of three new Pizza Inn buffets scheduled to open in Oklahoma this year."

In the second quarter of fiscal 2020, Pie Five opened three new domestic units and closed six domestic units, bringing the domestic unit count to 53 restaurants at the end of the quarter.

"Last quarter, we officially opened our first location in partnership with Kidzania and we look forward to continuing this long-term alliance by growing with this innovative brand across the country," said Solano. "Pie Five still has expansion opportunities and we expect development to increase once we transform the brand and restore positive momentum."

Conference Call

A conference call and audio webcast have been scheduled to discuss these results. Details of the conference call are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, February 12, 2020



Time: 4:30 p.m. Central Standard Time



Dial-In #: 1-844-492-3725 U.S. & Canada

1-412-317-5108 International

The conference call will be webcast at raverg.com. A web-based archive of the conference call will also be available at the above website.

About RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc.

Founded in 1958, Dallas-based RAVE Restaurant Group [NASDAQ: RAVE] owns, operates, franchises and/or licenses 240 Pie Five Pizza Co. and Pizza Inn restaurants and Pizza Inn Express kiosks domestically and internationally. Pizza Inn is an international chain featuring freshly made pizzas, along with salads, pastas, and desserts. Pie Five Pizza Co. is a leader in the fast-casual pizza space offering made-to-order pizzas ready in under five minutes. Pizza Inn Express, or PIE, is developing unique opportunities to provide freshly made pizza from non-traditional outlets. The Company's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "RAVE". For more information, please visit www.raverg.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company's financial statements are prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). However, the Company also presents and discusses certain non-GAAP financial measures that it believes are useful to investors as measures of operating performance. Management may also use such non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating the effectiveness of business strategies and for planning and budgeting purposes. However, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed as an alternative or substitute for its financial statements prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

The Company considers EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to be important supplemental measures of operating performance that are commonly used by securities analysts, investors and other parties interested in our industry. The Company believes that EBITDA is helpful to investors in evaluating its results of operations without the impact of expenses affected by financing methods, accounting methods and the tax environment. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides additional useful information to investors by excluding non-operational or non-recurring expenses to provide a measure of operating performance that is more comparable from period to period. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures for evaluating operating performance, assessing the effectiveness of business strategies, projecting future capital needs, budgeting and other planning purposes.

"EBITDA" represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. "Adjusted EBITDA" represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock compensation expense, severance, pre-opening expense, gain/loss on sale of assets, costs related to impairment and other lease charges, discontinued operations, franchisee default and closed store revenue/expense, and closed and non-operating store costs.

RAVE RESTAURANT GROUP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)













































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





December 29,

December 23,

December 29,

December 23,





2019

2018

2019

2018







































REVENUES: $ 2,830

$ 3,195

$ 5,706

$ 6,186















COSTS AND EXPENSES:















Cost of sales 115

174

249

333

General and administrative expenses 1,565

1,640

2,928

3,054

Franchise expenses 838

892

1,704

1,953

Gain on sale of assets -

(350)

(11)

(354)

Impairment of long-lived assets and other lease charges 193

155

341

170

Bad debt 36

171

28

195

Interest expense 24

26

51

51

Depreciation and amortization expense 49

126

96

265



Total costs and expenses 2,820

2,834

5,386

5,667



















INCOME BEFORE TAXES 10

361

320

519

Income tax expense (4)

129

69

179 NET INCOME 14

232

251

340















INCOME PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK - BASIC: $ 0.00

$ 0.02

$ 0.02

$ 0.02















INCOME PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK - DILUTED: $ 0.00

$ 0.02

$ 0.02

$ 0.02















Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 15,129

15,071

15,106

15,068















Weighted average common and potential dilutive common shares outstanding 15,930

15,904

15,924

15,901



















See accompanying Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

RAVE RESTAURANT GROUP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share amounts) (Unaudited)









December 29,

June 30,

2019

2019







ASSETS













CURRENT ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,971

$ 2,264 Accounts receivable, less allowance for bad debts of $241 and $209, respectively 1,037

1,191 Notes receivable, less allowance for bad debt of $916 and $916, respectively 555

389 Inventories 6

7 Income tax receivable 4

4 Property held for sale 197

231 Deferred contract charges 40

38 Prepaid expenses and other 286

346 Total current assets 4,096

4,470







LONG-TERM ASSETS





Property, plant and equipment, net 473

500 Operating lease right of use asset, net 3,198

- Intangible assets definite-lived, net 174

196 Long-term notes receivable 461

735 Deferred tax asset, net 4,000

4,060 Long-term deferred contract charges 246

232 Deposits and other 233

233 Total assets $ 12,881

$ 10,426







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





CURRENT LIABILITIES





Accounts payable - trade $ 365

$ 400 Accounts payable - lease termination impairments 515

832 Accrued expenses 807

834 Deferred rent -

37 Operating lease liability, current 499

- Deferred revenues 169

275 Total current liabilities 2,355

2,378







LONG-TERM LIABILITIES





Convertible notes 1,535

1,584 Deferred rent, net of current portion -

397 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 3,135

- Deferred revenues, net of current portion 1,142

1,561 Other long-term liabilities 51

72 Total liabilities 8,218

5,992







COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (SEE NOTE 5)













SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Common stock, $.01 par value; authorized 26,000,000 shares; issued 22,217,194 and 22,208,141 shares, respectively; outstanding 15,132,040 and 15,090,837 shares, respectively 222

222 Additional paid-in capital 33,210

33,327 Accumulated deficit (4,232)

(4,483) Treasury stock at cost





Shares in treasury: 7,085,154 and 7,117,304, respectively (24,537)

(24,632) Total shareholders' equity 4,663

4,434















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,881

$ 10,426







See accompanying Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

RAVE RESTAURANT GROUP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)





Six Months Ended





December 29,

December 23,





2019

2018











CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:







Net income $ 251

$ 340

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by (used in) operating activities:









Impairment of fixed assets and other assets 341

170



Stock compensation expense (85)

281



Depreciation and amortization 74

245



Amortization of operating lease asset 230

-



Amortization of intangible assets definite-lived 22

20



Amortization of debt issue costs 15

12



Gain on the sale of assets (11)

(354)



Provision for bad debt 28

6



Provision for bad debt (notes receivable) -

186



Deferred income tax 60

145

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable 126

268



Operating notes receivable -

(200)



Inventories 1

-



Prepaid expenses, deposits and other, net 59

(137)



Deferred revenue (507)

(219)



Accounts payable - trade (35)

(136)



Accounts payable - lease termination impairments (658)

(35)



Operating lease liability (241)

-



Accrued expenses, deferred rent and other (23)

(199)



Cash (used in) provided by operating activities (353)

393























CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:







Payments received on notes receivable issued for fixed asset sales 108

-

Proceeds from sale of assets -

140

Purchase of property, plant and equipment (47)

(46)



Cash provided by investing activities 61

94























CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:







Proceeds from sale of stock -

36

Equity issuance costs (1)

(3)



Cash provided by financing activities (1)

33











Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (293)

520 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 2,264

1,386 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 1,971

$ 1,906























SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION













CASH PAID FOR:









Interest $ 2

$ 3



Income taxes $ 18

$ 145













Non-cash activities:









Conversion of notes to common shares $ 64

$ -











See accompanying Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

RAVE RESTAURANT GROUP, INC. ADJUSTED EBITDA (In thousands)

































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

December 29,

December 23,

December 29,

December 23,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net income $ 14

$ 232

$ 251

$ 340 Interest expense 24

26

51

51 Income taxes (4)

129

69

179 Depreciation and amortization 49

126

96

265 EBITDA $ 83

$ 513

$ 467

$ 835 Stock compensation expense (85)

180

(85)

281 Severance 119

-

119

- Gain on sale/disposal of assets -

(350)

(11)

(354) Impairment of long-lived assets and other lease charges 193

155

341

170 Franchisee default and closed store revenue/expense (307)

(466)

(454)

(466) Closed and non-operating store costs (1)

59

5

81 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2

$ 91

$ 382

$ 547

