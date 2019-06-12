Rancher Refutes Impossible Burger Criticisms of Regenerative Grazing, Invites CEO to Leave His Lab and Visit a Real Farm

Owner of Georgia-based White Oaks Pastures says his ranch is working proof that regenerative grazing can be successfully scaled up, and that regenerative practices are good for the environment and climate



FINLAND, Minn., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Will Harris, a fourth-generation farmer-rancher in Bluffton, Georgia, called out Impossible Burger for claims the company made today that regenerative grazing is "not sustainable at scale," and that grassfed beef "generates more GHGs than feedlot beef."

Harris responded to Impossible Burger's claims with this statement:

"As an independent professional rancher, who has practiced regenerative land management on our family farm for more than 20 years, I can state unequivocally that Impossible Burger's claims about regenerative grazing are incorrect. Not only is our business financially successful on a large scale, but we are accumulating data showing that our practices are enhancing the carbon sequestration potential of the soil on the lands we manage."

Harris is co-chair of the Farmers & Ranchers for a Green New Deal, a national coalition of U.S. organic and regenerative farmers and ranchers working to improve federal and state food and farming policy, and owner of White Oak Pastures.

Harris invited Impossible Burger officials to visit his ranch and see for themselves how regenerative grazing works.

"Today I am publicly inviting Impossible Foods representatives to visit my farm and see for themselves the many social, economic and environmental benefits of regenerative grazing. I would be grateful to share our recent Life Cycle Assessment that clearly demonstrates that the carbon footprint of our farm results in a positive impact on the environment—a claim that imitation meat companies cannot make."

The Farmers & Ranchers for a Green New Deal coalition is being organized by Regeneration International, https://regenerationinternational.org/ with help from Organic Consumers Association and other allies.

The Organic Consumers Association (OCA) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit grassroots organization advocating on behalf of millions of consumers for safe, healthful food and a clean environment. Visit: https://www.organicconsumers.org/.

