Ralphs Makes it Easy for Customers to Save on Fuel

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- With gasoline prices on the rise and California's new gas tax in place, Ralphs Grocery Company is stepping in to help Southern Californians save at the pump.

Beginning this Wednesday, November 15 through February 28, 2018, Ralphs' customers will have the opportunity to save up to $1 off per gallon of fuel through its Ralphs Rewards Card fuel rewards program at Ralphs fuel centers and participating Shell locations in Southern California.

"Ralphs listens to our shoppers and we understand the importance of stretching their grocery dollars and saving at the pump," said Valerie Jabbar, president of Ralphs. "With gas prices rising, we're excited to thank our customers by offering them the opportunity to save $1 per gallon of fuel."

Through the new program, Ralphs' customers can redeem 1,000 fuel points on their Ralphs Rewards Card to earn $1 off a gallon of fuel. Fuel savings are limited to a single purchase of 35 gallons of fuel.

In addition to being able to redeem 1,000 fuel points to get $1 off per gallon of fuel, Ralphs customers will continue to be able to redeem 100 points for 10 cents off per gallon, 200 points for 20 cents off per gallon and 400 points for 40 cents off per gallon of gasoline at all Ralphs fuel centers and participating Shell locations.

Beyond savings, Ralphs' customers also benefit from the ease with which they can earn and redeem their Ralphs Rewards fuel points. With 191 Ralphs stores, 10 Ralphs fuel centers and more than 550 participating Shell locations in Southern California, shopping and saving at the pump is extremely convenient.

"Our Ralphs Rewards fuel points program is an easy way to save money while doing something you do every week – shop for groceries," said Jabbar. "We're confident that our customers will be excited to take advantage of our $1 off per gallon of fuel offer."

Ralphs Rewards fuel points can be earned by shopping at Ralphs supermarkets in the following ways:

Customers earn 1 point for every $1 spent on eligible grocery purchases.

By purchasing qualifying gift cards, shoppers earn two points per $1 spent. From November 24 to December 19, 2017, shoppers will receive four points for every $1 spent on gift cards at Ralphs.

For purchases made at Ralphs Pharmacy locations, customers earn points.

Shoppers using reusable bags earn five points per bag used, up to 10 bags per transaction.

The savings process is simple: Ralphs' customers can redeem their fuel rewards at Ralphs fuel centers and participating Shell locations by simply swiping their Ralphs Rewards Card, or by manually entering their alternate ID or Ralphs Rewards Card number found on the back of the card at the pump before fueling up.

For more information about the Ralphs Rewards fuel rewards program go to https://www.ralphs.com/fuelfaqs.

About Ralphs

Ralphs Grocery Company is dedicated to our purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit ™. We are more than 22,000 associates serving customers in 191 supermarkets across Southern California from the company's headquarters in Los Angeles County, Ralphs is a recognized leader in community service and giving. Last year, the company contributed more than $6 million to support education, hunger relief, women's health and local nonprofit organizations in the communities served by the company's stores. Ralphs is a subsidiary of The Kroger Co., (NYSE:KR), one of the world's largest retailers, based in Cincinnati, Ohio. For more about Ralphs, please visit our website at www.ralphs.com.

