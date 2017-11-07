Ralphs Launches Home Delivery Service Powered by Instacart at Select Locations

New Partnership will Provide Convenience and Value

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Ralphs shoppers can now have their groceries delivered to their doorsteps.

Ralphs today announced that it is offering home delivery at select locations in Southern California through a partnership with Instacart, a nationally-recognized on-demand retail delivery service.

"We strive to provide our customers with the best shopping experience and believe that offering home delivery adds a new convenience when shopping at Ralphs," said Valerie Jabbar, president of Ralphs. "Our customers are busier than ever. Providing home delivery is another way Ralphs is giving our customers the shopping experience that they desire."

Ralphs delivery powered by Instacart is offered in addition to its ClickList store locations. Home delivery is currently available at two supermarket locations: Downtown Los Angeles located at 645 West 9th Street in Los Angeles and Irvine-Woodbury at 6300 Irvine Boulevard in Irvine.

The supermarket company plans to introduce this service at 38 additional locations in Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange County, Pasadena, the San Fernando Valley, Thousand Oaks and Los Angeles County's South Bay beach communities by the end of November.

How does Ralphs Delivery work?

Customers place their home delivery orders through www.ralphs.com/delivery. The customer selects a participating store and chooses from 40,000 offered products, including perishables, which are categorized and sorted for easy viewing and selection. The customer builds their digital cart by clicking and adding products. Once the customer has completed their online home delivery shopping, they select a preferred delivery time between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. An Instacart shopper then hand-picks the items and delivers the order within a preferred one-hour time window.

About Ralphs

Ralphs Grocery Company was founded in 1873 and currently operates 191 supermarkets from its headquarters in Los Angeles. Last year, Ralphs contributed more than $6 million to support education, hunger relief, women's health and local nonprofit organizations in the communities served by the company's stores. Ralphs is a subsidiary of The Kroger Co., (NYSE:KR), one of the world's largest retailers, based in Cincinnati, Ohio. For more about Ralphs, please visit our web site at www.ralphs.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ralphs-launches-home-delivery-service-powered-by-instacart-at-select-locations-300551546.html

SOURCE Ralphs Grocery Company