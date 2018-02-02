Ralphs to Introduce Scan, Bag, Go Checkout Service

New Shopping Technology to be Featured in Nearly 30 Ralphs stores in 2018Scan, Bag, Go to Debut at Ralphs Supermarkets in Redondo Beach and Studio City

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ralphs Grocery Company's parent company, The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR), will introduce its new and exciting Scan, Bag, Go shopping technology in almost 30 Ralphs stores this year.

The new Scan, Bag, Go service combines digital and in-store experiences to create more value and convenience for customers. The new technology will debut at Ralphs' Studio City supermarket, at 10901 Ventura Boulevard, on February 21, and at Ralphs' Redondo Beach store, at 1413 Hawthorne Boulevard, on March 7.

"Now more than ever, our customers want new and more convenient ways to shop with us," said Valerie Jabbar, president of Ralphs. "We continue to meet our customers where they are today by redefining the shopping experience. Scan, Bag, Go is one more choice, like our online ordering, curbside pickup service, ClickList, that Ralphs provides so our customers can choose how they want to shop with us."

Scan, Bag, Go transforms the way customers shop and checkout in the store. The innovative technology allows customers to use a wireless handheld scanner provided by Ralphs or the Scan, Bag, Go app on their personal device to scan and bag products as they shop for a quicker, seamless checkout experience.

Scan, Bag, Go helps to create a personalized experience for customers throughout their shopping trip, allowing them to view and download digital coupons, keep a running total of their order, and view the current week's sales ad.

Scan, Bag, Go customers currently visit a store's self-checkout area to provide payment. Customers will soon have the ability to provide payment directly through the app, allowing shoppers to exit the store even quicker.

In addition to Studio City and Redondo Beach, Ralphs plans to introduce the Scan, Bag, Go service to almost 30 other stores throughout Southern California in 2018.

The Scan, Bag, Go service will be offered as an option alongside traditional checkout lanes staffed by Ralphs' friendly associates, self-checkout, online ordering, curbside pickup, and home delivery.

About Ralphs

Ralphs Grocery Company is dedicated to our purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit ™. We are more than 22,000 associates serving customers in 191 supermarkets across Southern California. From the company's headquarters in Los Angeles County, Ralphs is a recognized leader in community service and giving. Last year, the company contributed more than $6 million to support education, hunger relief, women's health and local nonprofit organizations in the communities served by the company's stores. Ralphs is a subsidiary of The Kroger Co., (NYSE:KR), one of the world's largest retailers, based in Cincinnati, Ohio. For more about Ralphs, please visit our website at www.ralphs.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ralphs-to-introduce-scan-bag-go-checkout-service-300592829.html

SOURCE Ralphs Grocery Company