Ralphs Celebrates Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Acheivements During Hunger Action Month

Grocery retailer celebrates nearly 13 million meals donated, reaches waste prevention of 84% and presents Zero Hero award to store associate Marcos Hernandez

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ralphs Grocery, a division of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), today announced its latest milestones and results for Zero Hunger | Zero Waste, the company's bold vision to end hunger in our communities and eliminate waste across the company by 2025.

"Zero Hunger | Zero Waste is shaping the local discussion around how to end hunger and eliminate waste across America," said John Votava, director of Corporate Affairs at Ralphs. "We are intently focused on using our scale for good and we encourage our customers, associates and other businesses to join us."

Ralphs also takes great pride in recognizing and rewarding store associates who go above and beyond to serve their communities with Ralphs' Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Zero Hero award.

Marcos Hernandez, a General Merchandise/Liquor clerk at Ralphs #294 Adams & Vermont near USC, is the worthy recipient for 2019. The company's most prestigious annual volunteer honor, the Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Zero Hero award is given to an associate who has distinguished themselves through their efforts to end hunger or eliminate waste in their community.

"Marcos stands out as both a dedicated volunteer, who not only embraces the goals of our Zero Hunger | Zero Waste social impact plan, but who is also an outstanding and valued member of our Ralphs team," said Votava. "Ralphs is very fortunate to have an individual like Marcos on our team who shares our vision of ending hunger and who's not afraid to do the tough work to bring about positive change in the community."

Marcos also receives $2,000 to donate to the charity of his choice. He has selected ZOE Church Los Angeles, where he is member of the congregation, a prayer workshop leader and an active and deeply involved volunteer in hunger relief ministry.

To learn more about Marcos Hernandez and Ralphs' Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Zero Hero award, visit HERE.

Through leadership, engagement and commitment, Kroger and Ralphs continue to make progress in its journey to achieve Zero Hunger | Zero Waste. Ralphs' notable 2019 milestones include:

Zero Hunger

Ralphs donated nearly 13 million meals to communities throughout Southern California and the Central Coast in 2019. These meals came from the food rescue program and financial and product donations to hunger relief organizations throughout the year.

Ralphs rescued 6.3 million pounds of safe nutritious food that could no longer be sold in its retail stores, or shipped from its distribution centers and manufacturing plants, for Feeding America® food banks.

Ralphs increased meal donations in 2019 through its Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Food Rescue program by nearly 29%.

Zero Waste

Ralphs diverted 84% of it's total waste from landfills across Southern California and the Central Coast.

Ralphs increased year-over-year food waste diversion by 16%.

Ralphs is the #1 Kroger Division for achieving total waste diversion in 2019.

Kroger announced Zero Hunger | Zero Waste in September 2017. Since then, the grocery retailer has worked relentlessly to drive change and conversations inside and outside the company. Earlier this year, the company celebrated the donation of 1 billion meals donated in just three years.

To learn more about Ralphs' Zero Hunger | Zero Waste food rescue process, visit HERE.

About Ralphs

At Ralphs, a company of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are Fresh for Everyone™ and dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. We are 22,000 associates in 188 stores who serve customers daily through a seamless shopping experience throughout Southern California and the Central Coast. We are committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

