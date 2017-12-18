Ralphs Announces Fundraising Effort to Assist with Wildfire Relief Efforts in Southern California

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the wildfires that have ravaged Southern California, Ralphs Grocery Company announced today that it would be collecting donations at the check stands in all of its supermarkets to help the victims, families and communities in Southern California affected by the fires.

Customers can support the relief efforts to bring aid to victims of the wildfires by donating their spare change in specially marked collection canisters located at the check stands in their neighborhood Ralphs store. All funds collected will go directly to support local wildfire relief efforts.

"Ralphs has a long history of increasing our community support during times of disaster," said Myeisha Gamino, manager of corporate affairs for Ralphs. "The wildfires raging across Southern California have impacted our customers, communities and our own associates. It was an easy decision to move forward with aiding the relief efforts."

In addition to the Southern California wildfire relief fundraising campaign, local Ralphs stores in Ventura, Santa Barbara and Los Angeles Counties have responded with donations of food, water and other supplies to Red Cross evacuation centers.

Ralphs has a long history of being a corporate leader in disaster relief. Earlier this year, the supermarket company raised more than $45,000 to support relief efforts for the victims of California wildfires. Ralphs has also provided relief funds to assist victims and communities of many other natural and man-made tragedies including Hurricane Harvey earlier this year, Hurricane Katrina in 2005, the 1994 Northridge earthquake and the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

About Ralphs

Ralphs Grocery Company is dedicated to our purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit ™. We are more than 22,000 associates serving customers in 191 supermarkets across Southern California. From the company's headquarters in Los Angeles County, Ralphs is a recognized leader in community service and giving. Last year, the company contributed more than $6 million to support education, hunger relief, women's health and local nonprofit organizations in the communities served by the company's stores. Ralphs is a subsidiary of The Kroger Co., (NYSE:KR), one of the world's largest retailers, based in Cincinnati, Ohio. For more about Ralphs, please visit our website at www.ralphs.com.

