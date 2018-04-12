Ralphs and Food 4 Less Announce Plans to Hire Hundreds of New Store Associates in Southern California

LOS ANGELES, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Need a job? Supermarket partners Ralphs and Food 4 Less are now hiring to fill more than 600 open positions in their Southern California supermarkets.

"We have a variety of part-time positions that we need to fill in every Ralphs and Food 4 Less store in Southern California," said Kendra Doyel, senior director of human resources for Ralphs and Food 4 Less. "Positions are available to friendly and engaging people in most every department including front end, deli, meat, bakery and grocery."

Positions are also available at select stores in support of Ralphs' online ordering service, ClickList.

The positions for which Ralphs and Food 4 Less are hiring offer competitive wages, flexible schedules, benefits and room for advancement.

Job seekers interested in applying for a position at their local Ralphs supermarket should apply online at jobs.ralphs.com. Those applying for a position at a Food4 Less store are asked to apply at jobs.food4less.com.

"Ralphs and Food 4 Less are great places to work where you can come for a job and stay for a career," Doyel added. "We are committed to creating great entry-level jobs and investing in our associates so they can reach their full potential. We are looking forward to adding many great people to our teams at Ralphs and Food 4 Less."

The hiring announcement is part of a much bigger jobs initiative by Ralphs and Food 4 Less' parent company, the Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR), to fill an estimated 11,000 jobs in its supermarket divisions across the country.

Kroger has made talent development a core driver with its Restock Kroger Plan. As part of Restock Kroger, the company plans to invest an incremental $500 million in wages, training and development over the next three years. This will be in addition to Kroger's continued efforts to rebalance pay and benefits while also focusing on certifications and performance incentives, career opportunities and training.

Kroger has also committed to invest a significant portion of the tax benefit it received from the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in its associates' future, which the company plans to announce in detail later this month.

Over the last decade, Kroger, Ralphs and Food 4 Less have added 100,000 new jobs in the communities their stores serve across the United States.

About Ralphs

Ralphs Grocery Company is dedicated to our purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit ™. We are more than 22,000 associates serving customers in 191 supermarkets across Southern California. From the company's headquarters in Los Angeles County, Ralphs is a recognized leader in community service and giving. Last year, the company contributed more than $6 million to support education, hunger relief, women's health and local nonprofit organizations in the communities served by the company's stores. Ralphs is a subsidiary of The Kroger Co., (NYSE:KR), one of the world's largest retailers, based in Cincinnati, Ohio. For more about Ralphs, please visit our website at www.ralphs.com.

About Food 4 Less

Food 4 Less is dedicated to our purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit ™. We are more than 11,000 associates serving customers in 129 price-impact, warehouse-format supermarkets under the banners Food 4 Less in Southern California, Illinois and Indiana, and Foods Co in Central and Northern California. From the company's headquarters in Los Angeles County, Food 4 Less is a recognized leader in community service and giving. Last year, the company contributed more than $4 million to support education, hunger relief, women's health and local nonprofit organizations in the communities served by the company's stores. Food 4 Less is a subsidiary of The Kroger Co., (NYSE:KR), one of the world's largest retailers, based in Cincinnati, Ohio. For more information about Food 4 Less, please visit our website at www.food4less.com.

