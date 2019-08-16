Raddish Kids Wins Top Industry Awards: #326 on the Inc 5000, Parents Choice Gold Award® and SubSummit Cube Award

Leading Kids Culinary Subscription Box Recognized for Growth of 1,255 Percent Over the Past Three Years with Plans to Ship Millionth Kit in 2019



REDONDO BEACH, Calif., Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Raddish Kids , the award-winning kids' culinary subscription kit and leader in teaching kids to cook, today announced top industry wins for the fastest growing and third largest kids subscription box.

Inc. Magazine has recognized Raddish as the 326th fastest growing private company in the U.S. on its prestigious Inc. 5000 list—the publication's ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies—as well as in its September issue featuring the top 500 on the list.

Set to ship its millionth kit this year, Raddish has grown an astounding 1,255 percent over the past three years with no signs of slowing down.

Raddish was also recently awarded the "Best Customer Experience" CUBE award at the annual SubSummit conference where the Subscription Trade Association recognizes the industry's leading Subscription Box companies.

Additionally, the Parents Choice Awards today awarded Raddish with its highest honor: a Parents' Choice GOLD Award®. The Parents' Choice Gold Awards are given to kids' subscription boxes judged as being the highest quality and most appealing products in their genre. Criteria for judgments include the highest production standards, universal human values and a unique, individual quality that pushes the product a notch above others.

"From launching Raddish out of my garage to being in the top 500 on the Inc. 5000, we are incredibly grateful to our hardworking and dedicated team and our enthusiastic customer base for helping us reach this significant milestone," said Samantha Barnes, Founder of Raddish Kids. "We are humbled and honored to receive these awards and recognitions for simply pursuing our passion and mission to nurture kids' confidence in the kitchen and beyond."

In a saturated subscription box market, Raddish Kids stands out through its thoughtfully developed and reusable content—created by educators and chefs—which empowers kids to take charge in the kitchen and hone a lifelong skill, while helping families spend quality time together.

Founded in 2013 and bootstrapped by Samantha Barnes, a teacher turned entrepreneur and kids' culinary expert, Raddish has helped more than 200,000 kids find confidence in the kitchen.

ABOUT RADDISH KIDS

Raddish Kids is the leading award-winning monthly subscription kit and cooking club for kids that delivers a new culinary adventure to families each month. Each thematic kit is designed by educators and chefs to nurture kids' confidence in the kitchen, expand their palates, and make learning delicious. Raddish cooking kits entice kids into the kitchen with beautifully illustrated recipes, culinary tools and fun activities, and take the guesswork out of teaching kids to cook. Science, math, geography, STEAM, and other subjects are intricately woven into each themed kit, making the kitchen the tastiest place to learn. www.raddishkids.com.

