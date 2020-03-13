Raddish Kids Offers 10,000 Kits for Free to Parents Seeking Engaging Activities for Kids During School Closures

REDONDO BEACH, Calif., March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kids culinary subscription kit Raddish Kids is lending a helping hand to families seeking fun, educational and entertaining activities for their children while schools are closed and extracurricular activities are restricted.

Beginning today, families can visit Raddishkids.com/SuddenlyHomeschooling to order their free kit (shipping is included), and also access free content including an at-home cooking camp program, recipes your kids can make with pantry staples and additional learning extensions across science, geography, language arts, and more.

"As a working mom, I know firsthand the impact that school closures have on families," said Raddish Kids Founder Samantha Barnes. "We hope these free kits are a helpful resource for parents and inspire family togetherness during this period of social distancing."

The complimentary Raddish kit is called Swedish Eats and celebrates traditions and flavors from Sweden. Though families may be restricted in their travel, they can explore other cultures and countries in their own homes. Geared towards kids in elementary and middle grades, the kit features three laminated illustrated recipe guides for Swedish Meatballs , Scandinavian Smorgasbord and Nordic Cinnamon Buns. Additionally, each kit includes a kid-size cooking tool, apron patch and fun learning activity.

"The kitchen is the perfect place to cultivate academic skills like math, science, geography, culture, reading, among other subjects outside of the traditional classroom," said Barnes who is a former educator as well as a mother who has homeschooled her kids. "Our kits weave in these subjects alongside key culinary skills that nourish the mind, expand the palate and empower kids in the kitchen and beyond."

To order a free Raddish kit, visit www.raddishkids.com/suddenlyhomeschooling .

ABOUT RADDISH KIDS

Founded by Samantha Barnes, Raddish Kids is the leading, award-winning monthly subscription kit and cooking club for kids that delivers a new culinary adventure to families each month. Each thematic kit is designed by educators and chefs to nurture kids' confidence in the kitchen, expand their palates, and make learning delicious. Raddish cooking kits entice kids into the kitchen with beautifully illustrated recipes, culinary tools, and fun activities, and take the guesswork out of teaching kids to cook. Science, math, geography, STEAM, and other subjects are intricately woven into each themed kit, making the kitchen the tastiest place to learn. Raddish has been recognized as an Inc. 500 fastest growing company in the U.S. by Inc. Magazine as well as honored with a Parents' Choice Gold Award and CUBE Best Customer Experience Award. www.raddishkids.com .

Media Contact:

Jennifer Parnell

235980@email4pr.com

720-515-3651

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/raddish-kids-offers-10-000-kits-for-free-to-parents-seeking-engaging-activities-for-kids-during-school-closures-301022897.html

SOURCE Raddish