RaceTrac Celebrates Tennessee Expansion with Murfreesboro Groundbreaking

Elected Officials and Residents Invited to Celebrate Construction Commitment of up to 50 New Stores by 2023



ATLANTA, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Tuesday, April 23, 2019, RaceTrac held a ceremonial groundbreaking to celebrate its expansion into Tennessee. RaceTrac's leadership team marked the company's first move to a new market in more than 15 years by inviting elected officials, residents and other community partners to the site of a future RaceTrac store, located at 1596 New Salem Highway in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

During the event, Natalie Morhous, RaceTrac's President, announced plans to open seven Tennessee store locations this year, with the first scheduled to open this fall. Growth will continue with several additional stores planned in 2020. Overall, RaceTrac is planning to open up to 50 stores by 2023 throughout Middle Tennessee, including locations in Murfreesboro, Clarksville, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Smyrna and Spring Hill. Each new store location will offer local residents all they need to refuel and recharge, including tasty, on-the-go food and beverage favorites, conveniently located stores, competitively-priced fuel and professional, friendly people.

"We are grateful to the city of Murfreesboro for hosting today's groundbreaking celebration," said Morhous. "RaceTrac proudly operates under the mission of making people's lives simpler and more enjoyable, and we are looking forward to delivering on that mission by providing great guest service and an affordable, enjoyable one-stop shop for the residents of Tennessee. We can't wait to continue the celebration of our expansion into this great state with grand openings planned for later this year."

In addition, Shane McFarland, Mayor of Murfreesboro, attended the event and spoke about RaceTrac's future impact on the community. "We are excited that RaceTrac elected to celebrate this milestone in our city. On behalf of the entire community, I would like to welcome RaceTrac to Murfreesboro," said Mayor McFarland. "We live in such a special place that continues to be one of the fastest growing cities in the country and a destination for businesses and families alike. Companies like RaceTrac will help Murfreesboro continue to be a great place to live, work and play."

Altogether, RaceTrac's commitment of up to 50 stores by 2023 will bring more than 1,000 jobs that will provide long-term employment opportunities for residents and contribute to economic development in the Middle Tennessee region. The construction of each store also creates local opportunities with around 90 trade jobs employed by local general contractors, plumbers, carpenters and landscapers.

RaceTrac's Tennessee stores will offer guests the best of all of RaceTrac's signature items, including:

Freshly-ground, freshly-brewed, on-demand "Crazy Good Coffee" in a variety of blends with popular creamers, sweeteners and toppings that allow guests to be their own barista

Freshly assembled hot pizzas with fan-favorite flavors like pepperoni and meat lovers

Classic options that convenience store guests have come to know and love, including:

Nathan's Famous 100 percent Premium All Beef Hot Dogs



Tamales with traditional corn husk wraps and stuffed with seasoned pork



Taquitos featuring battered and fried tortillas filled with meats, cheeses and delicious spices



Expanded toppings bar to top any of the roller grill items with classic favorites like ketchup and mustard, or mixed up with new additions like onions, jalapenos and nacho cheese

RaceTrac's exclusive Swirl World frozen treat station with a variety of ice creams, yogurts, sorbets and Italian ice – all customizable with up to 40 toppings that include a variety of chocolates, candies and fruits

RaceTrac is also celebrating the milestone by adding a Nashville Hot Chicken Taquito to its roller grills in all stores across the South through the end of April

The future RaceTrac store, located at 1596 New Salem Highway in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, will open in fall 2019. Employment opportunities in the new Middle Tennessee stores will become available in the fall of this year. Job seekers can receive more information about open positions in their area by visiting http://campaigns.racetrac.com/recruitment/.

About RaceTrac

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, family-owned RaceTrac has been serving guests since 1934 and now operates over 500 convenience store locations in Georgia, Florida, Louisiana and Texas. While operating under its mission of making people's lives simpler and more enjoyable, many RaceTrac stores feature Swirl World frozen desserts, freshly ground, freshly brewed coffee, seating areas and free Wi-Fi. The company has been named a top workplace across the four states in which it operates, and has been recognized on Forbes list of largest private companies every year since 1998. In 2014, Convenience Store Decisions named RaceTrac as its "Chain of the Year." In 2018, RaceTrac announced its expansion into Tennessee.

For more information, visit RaceTrac on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Web and LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/racetrac-celebrates-tennessee-expansion-with-murfreesboro-groundbreaking-300836752.html

SOURCE RaceTrac